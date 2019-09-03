Notre Dame and St. Thomas More highlight Acadiana-area teams that landed in the top 10 of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's preseason polls released Tuesday.
The Pioneers, coming off 13-0 season capped off by a Division III championship, are the top-ranked team in the Class 2A poll. Lafayette Christian, the two-time defending Division IV champions who have moved up in class, sit at No. 4 in the 2A poll. Catholic-New Iberia, which has reached the Division III final each of the past two seasons, are right behind the Knights at No. 5.
The Cougars debut at No. 2 in the 4A ranking. STM has reached the Division II championship game three of the past four years, including last year's 55-46 loss to University High, and is viewed as one of the early favorites in that division.
Eunice, which has moved up in class after winning the 3A title a year ago, checked in at No. 9 in the 4A poll.
Other area teams featured in the LSWA's preseason poll include Acadiana (No. 7 in 5A), St. Martinville (No. 4 in 3A), Iota (No. 7 in 3A), Kaplan (No. 10 in 3A) and Vermilion Catholic (No. 5 in 1A).
Although not featured in the top 10, Westgate, Breaux Bridge, Church Point and St. Edmund received votes in each team's respective class ranking.
Class 5A
Team 1st rec pts
1. John Curtis (8) 0-0 104
2. West Monroe (1) 0-0 98
3. Catholic-BR 0-0 74
4. Rummel 0-0 67
5. Zachary 0-0 64
6. East Ascension 0-0 59
7. Acadiana 0-0 44
8. Destrehan 0-0 41
9. Terrebonne 0-0 39
10. Ruston 0-0 26
Others receiving votes: Alexandria 23, John Ehret 22, Haughton 15, Captain Shreve 12, Slidell 6, Scotlandville 2, East St. John 1.
Class 4A
Team 1st rec pts
1. Karr (8) 0-0 97
2. St. Thomas More (1) 0-0 96
3. Lakeshore 0-0 82
4. Neville 0-0 78
5. Leesville 0-0 62
6. Warren Easton 0-0 59
7. Evangel 0-0 47
8. Northwood 0-0 38
9. Eunice 0-0 30
10. Plaquemine 0-0 25
Others receiving votes: Carver 21, Landry-Walker 17, Westgate 14, Assumption 10, Breaux Bridge 6, Bastrop 5, North DeSoto 4, Pearl River 3, Tioga 1.
Class 3A
Team 1st rec pts
1. Sterlington (6) 0-0 102
2. St. James (1) 0-0 86
3. University (2) 0-0 77
4. St. Martinville 0-0 59
5. Union Parish 0-0 55
6. Hannan 0-0 52
7. Iota 0-0 50
8. De La Salle 0-0 48
9. Lake Charles Prep 0-0 42
10. Kaplan 0-0 37
Others receiving votes: North Webster 27, Jena 14, Baker 12, Lutcher 12, E.D. White 11, Caldwell Parish 6, Parkview Baptist 2, Jewel Sumner 2, Madison Prep 1, Marksville 1, Church Point 1.
Class 2A
Team 1st rec pts
1. Notre Dame (5) 0-0 102
2. Amite (3) 0-0 99
3. Many (1) 0-0 77
4. Lafayette Christian 0-0 73
5. Catholic-New Iberia 0-0 66
6. Newman 0-0 58
7. Kentwood 0-0 48
8. Ferriday 0-0 46
9. St. Charles 0-0 27
10. St. Helena 0-0 23
Others receiving votes: Welsh 22, Dunham 19, Rosepine 15, Kinder 9, East Feliciana 6.
Class 1A
Team 1st rec pts
1. Oak Grove (6) 0-0 102
2. Southern Lab (1) 0-0 87
3. Haynesville 0-0 78
4. Country Day 0-0 74
5. Vermilion Catholic (1) 0-0 71
6. Ascension Catholic 0-0 62
7. Calvary Baptist (1) 0-0 52
8. Logansport 0-0 44
9. West St. John 0-0 38
10. Ouachita Christian 0-0 36
Others receiving votes: Basile 12, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, St. Edmund 9, Montgomery 8, Oberlin 7, St. Frederick 4.
