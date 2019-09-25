|PASSING LEADERS
|Completions
|Attempts
|Interceptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More
|65
|100
|3
|992
|13
|Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic
|69
|105
|2
|932
|7
|Dillon Monette, Southside
|39
|69
|3
|628
|7
|Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal
|28
|60
|1
|617
|5
|Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic
|37
|57
|1
|600
|6
|Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic
|36
|66
|1
|585
|11
|Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge
|30
|52
|0
|547
|6
|Brennon Landry, Westgate
|25
|52
|2
|512
|4
|Luke LeBlanc, Erath
|33
|62
|0
|455
|7
|Xan Saunier, Lafayette
|24
|38
|1
|428
|4
|Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist
|39
|77
|4
|419
|3
|Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame
|22
|30
|0
|378
|4
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|26
|47
|2
|378
|3
|Marquis Garrett, Crowley
|25
|31
|3
|377
|3
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|26
|38
|1
|334
|3
|Montaze Sam, Northwest
|22
|56
|2
|311
|5
|Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville
|22
|52
|5
|273
|2
|Tre' Harris, Comeaux
|17
|40
|0
|270
|2
|Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
|11
|24
|0
|235
|3
|Dawson Wallace, Iota
|12
|28
|1
|225
|2
|RUSHING LEADERS
|Attempts
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Luke Doucet, Iota
|48
|533
|10
|CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame
|61
|437
|5
|Parker Nunez, Delcambre
|46
|413
|3
|Rodney Dupuis, Church Point
|46
|382
|3
|Danarious Journet, Cecilia
|50
|379
|1
|Jax Thibodeaux, Erath
|58
|361
|3
|Dillan Monette, Acadiana
|46
|353
|7
|Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville
|33
|353
|2
|Lucky Brooks, Acadiana
|58
|327
|2
|Deon Ardoin, Eunice
|42
|322
|5
|Derezz Landry, Lafayette
|27
|308
|5
|Kendrell Williams, Carencro
|45
|307
|4
|Hayes Abshire, Kaplan
|52
|295
|3
|Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge
|57
|279
|6
|Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian
|21
|271
|3
|Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal
|38
|269
|1
|Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia
|37
|256
|4
|Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion
|58
|249
|3
|Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund
|42
|226
|2
|Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas
|44
|226
|1
|Kevion Sophus, Westgate
|34
|222
|3
|Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion
|45
|212
|2
|Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia
|43
|212
|2
|Devin Richardson, Eunice
|26
|209
|3
|Ron Charles, Rayne
|46
|206
|2
|RECEIVING LEADERS
|Receptions
|Yards
|Touchdowns
|Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge
|14
|401
|4
|Jack Bech, St. Thomas More
|26
|355
|5
|Kayshon Boutte, Westgate
|15
|319
|3
|Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic
|12
|295
|6
|Rhett Pelloquin, Southside
|15
|277
|3
|Malik Nabers, Comeaux
|11
|263
|2
|Jack Pruitt, Southside
|12
|234
|3
|Colton Punch, Erath
|9
|221
|4
|Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal
|10
|217
|2
|Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic
|14
|188
|1
|Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More
|9
|183
|3
|KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia
|11
|175
|1
|John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic
|12
|174
|2
|Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal
|5
|174
|1
|Kavon Valliere, Lafayette
|6
|162
|2
|Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic
|12
|155
|1
|Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist
|12
|154
|1
|Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic
|9
|153
|1
|Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
|7
|145
|1
|Jack Faulk, Notre Dame
|12
|144
|2
|Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic
|6
|142
|1
|Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic
|5
|140
|1
|Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension Episcopal
|5
|139
|1
|Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist
|9
|126
|1
|Traelyn Cooper, Eunice
|6
|123
|1