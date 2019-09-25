ACA.SMSHBreauxBridge002.092119.jpg
Buy Now

Breaux Bridge's Dartravien Girod (5) avoids a tackle as St. Martinville football hosts Breaux Bridge on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at St. Martinville High School.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE
PASSING LEADERSCompletionsAttemptsInterceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Caleb Holstein, St. Thomas More65100399213
Drew Lege, Vermilion Catholic6910529327
Dillon Monette, Southside396936287
Cole Simon, Ascension Episcopal286016175
Sammy LeBlanc, Teurlings Catholic375716006
Jesse Roy, Opelousas Catholic3666158511
Gavan Courville, Breaux Bridge305205476
Brennon Landry, Westgate255225124
Luke LeBlanc, Erath336204557
Xan Saunier, Lafayette243814284
Myles Liggans, Highland Baptist397744193
Parker Seilhan, Notre Dame223003784
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia264723783
Marquis Garrett, Crowley253133773
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion263813343
Montaze Sam, Northwest225623115
Tanner Harrison, St. Martinville225252732
Tre' Harris, Comeaux174002702
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice112402353
Dawson Wallace, Iota122812252
RUSHING LEADERSAttemptsYardsTouchdowns
Luke Doucet, Iota4853310
CJ Thibodeaux, Notre Dame614375
Parker Nunez, Delcambre464133
Rodney Dupuis, Church Point463823
Danarious Journet, Cecilia503791
Jax Thibodeaux, Erath583613
Dillan Monette, Acadiana463537
Brian Wiltz Jr., St. Martinville333532
Lucky Brooks, Acadiana583272
Deon Ardoin, Eunice423225
Derezz Landry, Lafayette273085
Kendrell Williams, Carencro453074
Hayes Abshire, Kaplan522953
Kavion Martin, Breaux Bridge572796
Landon Devillier, Westminster Christian212713
Asa Freeman, Ascension Episcopal382691
Trey Amos, Catholic-New Iberia372564
Darius Gilliam, North Vermilion582493
Peyton Marcantel, St. Edmund422262
Jaquin Nelson, Opelousas442261
Kevion Sophus, Westgate342223
Kendrick Baudoin, North Vermilion452122
Tray Henry, Catholic-New Iberia432122
Devin Richardson, Eunice262093
Ron Charles, Rayne462062
RECEIVING LEADERSReceptionsYardsTouchdowns
Dartravien Girod, Breaux Bridge144014
Jack Bech, St. Thomas More263555
Kayshon Boutte, Westgate153193
Keon Coleman, Opelousas Catholic122956
Rhett Pelloquin, Southside152773
Malik Nabers, Comeaux112632
Jack Pruitt, Southside122343
Colton Punch, Erath92214
Logan Overton, Ascension Episcopal102172
Saul Dartez, Vermilion Catholic141881
Carter Arceneaux, St. Thomas More91833
KK Reno, Catholic-New Iberia111751
John Robert Allums, Vermilion Catholic121742
Anthony Quebedeaux, Ascension Episcopal51741
Kavon Valliere, Lafayette61622
Moe Maxille, Vermilion Catholic121551
Sadler Delahoussaye, Highland Baptist121541
Joshua Sagrera, Vermilion Catholic91531
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian71451
Jack Faulk, Notre Dame121442
Coleman Bond, Teurlings Catholic61421
Julien Guy, Teurlings Catholic51401
Andrew Stolzenthaler, Ascension Episcopal51391
Cade Boudreaux, Highland Baptist91261
Traelyn Cooper, Eunice61231
View comments