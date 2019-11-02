ACA.EuniceNorthVermilion.041.110219
Eunice’s Jeoul Hill (20) breaks a tackle for big yardage during a dominating road win over North Vermilion on Friday.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

District 3-5A

Overall, District   

Acadiana 9-0, 6-0

Sam Houston 7-2, 5-1

Barbe 6-3, 4-2

Comeaux 5-4, 4-2

Southside 5-4, 2-4

New Iberia 2-7, 2-4

Lafayette 4-5, 1-5

Sulphur 1-8, 0-6

District 4-4A

Overall, District   

Eunice 7-2, 2-1

Rayne 5-4, 2-1

LaGrange 4-4, 2-1

North Vermilion 5-4, 2-2

Washington-Marion 1-8, 0-3

District 5-4A

Overall, District

Westgate 7-2, 3-0

St. Thomas More 7-2, 3-1

Carencro 7-2, 2-1

Teurlings Catholic 5-4, 0-3

Northside 1-8, 0-3

District 6-4A

Overall, District

Breaux Bridge 7-2, 3-0

Livonia 6-2, 2-1

Cecilia 4-5, 2-2

Opelousas 2-6, 1-2

Beau Chene 1-8, 0-3

District 5-3A

Overall, District

Church Point 6-2, 4-0

Northwest 4-5, 3-1

Iota 7-2, 2-2

Mamou 4-5, 2-2

Ville Platte 3-6, 1-3

Pine Prairie 0-9, 0-4

District 6-3A

Overall, District

Kaplan 5-4, 3-1

St. Martinville 4-5, 2-1

Erath 4-5, 2-1

Crowley 5-4, 1-2

Abbeville 1-8, 0-3

District 6-2A

Overall, District

Lafayette Christian 8-1, 3-0

Notre Dame 7-1, 2-1

Lake Arthur 5-4, 2-2

Welsh 2-7, 1-2

Port Barre 4-5, 0-3

District 7-2A

Overall, District

Catholic-NI 6-3, 6-0

Ascension Episcopal 7-2, 5-1

Franklin 5-4, 5-1

Loreauville 5-4, 3-3

Delcambre 3-6, 2-4

West St. Mary 2-7, 2-4

Jeanerette 3-6, 1-5

Houma Christian 0-9, 0-6

District 4-1A

Overall, District

Oberlin 9-0, 6-0

Basile 6-3, 5-1

East Beauregard 4-5, 4-2

Grand Lake 6-3, 3-3

Gueydan 4-5, 3-3

Hamilton Christian 4-4, 2-4

Merryville 2-7, 1-5

Elton 0-9, 0-6

District 5-1A

Overall, District

Catholic-PC 7-2, 4-0

Opelousas Catholic 8-1, 3-1

St. Edmund 6-3, 3-1

Westminster Christian 5-4, 1-3

Sacred Heart 4-5, 1-3

North Central 1-8, 0-4

District 8-1A

Overall, District

Vermilion Catholic 8-1, 4-0

Central Catholic 5-3, 4-0

Centerville 7-2, 2-2

Highland Baptist 4-5, 2-2

Covenant Christian 2-6, 0-4

Hanson Memorial 2-6, 0-4

