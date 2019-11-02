District 3-5A
Overall, District
Acadiana 9-0, 6-0
Sam Houston 7-2, 5-1
Barbe 6-3, 4-2
Comeaux 5-4, 4-2
Southside 5-4, 2-4
New Iberia 2-7, 2-4
Lafayette 4-5, 1-5
Sulphur 1-8, 0-6
District 4-4A
Overall, District
Eunice 7-2, 2-1
Rayne 5-4, 2-1
LaGrange 4-4, 2-1
North Vermilion 5-4, 2-2
Washington-Marion 1-8, 0-3
District 5-4A
Overall, District
Westgate 7-2, 3-0
St. Thomas More 7-2, 3-1
Carencro 7-2, 2-1
Teurlings Catholic 5-4, 0-3
Northside 1-8, 0-3
District 6-4A
Overall, District
Breaux Bridge 7-2, 3-0
Livonia 6-2, 2-1
Cecilia 4-5, 2-2
Opelousas 2-6, 1-2
Beau Chene 1-8, 0-3
District 5-3A
Overall, District
Church Point 6-2, 4-0
Northwest 4-5, 3-1
Iota 7-2, 2-2
Mamou 4-5, 2-2
Ville Platte 3-6, 1-3
Pine Prairie 0-9, 0-4
District 6-3A
Overall, District
Kaplan 5-4, 3-1
St. Martinville 4-5, 2-1
Erath 4-5, 2-1
Crowley 5-4, 1-2
Abbeville 1-8, 0-3
District 6-2A
Overall, District
Lafayette Christian 8-1, 3-0
Notre Dame 7-1, 2-1
Lake Arthur 5-4, 2-2
Welsh 2-7, 1-2
Port Barre 4-5, 0-3
District 7-2A
Overall, District
Catholic-NI 6-3, 6-0
Ascension Episcopal 7-2, 5-1
Franklin 5-4, 5-1
Loreauville 5-4, 3-3
Delcambre 3-6, 2-4
West St. Mary 2-7, 2-4
Jeanerette 3-6, 1-5
Houma Christian 0-9, 0-6
District 4-1A
Overall, District
Oberlin 9-0, 6-0
Basile 6-3, 5-1
East Beauregard 4-5, 4-2
Grand Lake 6-3, 3-3
Gueydan 4-5, 3-3
Hamilton Christian 4-4, 2-4
Merryville 2-7, 1-5
Elton 0-9, 0-6
District 5-1A
Overall, District
Catholic-PC 7-2, 4-0
Opelousas Catholic 8-1, 3-1
St. Edmund 6-3, 3-1
Westminster Christian 5-4, 1-3
Sacred Heart 4-5, 1-3
North Central 1-8, 0-4
District 8-1A
Overall, District
Vermilion Catholic 8-1, 4-0
Central Catholic 5-3, 4-0
Centerville 7-2, 2-2
Highland Baptist 4-5, 2-2
Covenant Christian 2-6, 0-4
Hanson Memorial 2-6, 0-4