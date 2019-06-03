NEW IBERIA - Catholic High of New Iberia coach Brent Indest decided to scrap his team's spring game against Kaplan in order to focus on shoring up his offensive and defensive fronts.

"We had a big change of philosophy this spring," Indest said. "Heck, I've played a spring game every year since I've been a coach, but this year may be the most new faces I've ever had on a team.

"I got with Coach (Tank) Lotief and said we're not going to do it this year. We focused on just us, especially up front on both sides of the ball. I really think we got a lot better up front; everybody knows that's where you win or lose games."

The Panthers are paced on offense by the explosive due of quarterback Trey Amos and running back Trey Henry.

"It's nice having them back," Indest said. "Trey Amos did exactly what we wanted in spring. The kid who really found another gear is Henry. He hadn't evolved speed-wise the way we thought he would, and then all of a sudden he grew an inch and a half and went from being a 4.8 guy to a 4.6 guy.

"He broke plays during spring, broke tackles. He's always been a good running back, and now I'm seeing that he can be a great one."

If Indest can develop some suitable receivers, he plans to incorporate more passing formations to go along with his trademark Wing-T offense.

"Trey Amos has been getting better and better," Indest said. "This summer we're going to focus on his throwing. The biggest thing is find some guys who can catch it because we're not real strong at receiver.

"We're looking for KK Reno to kind of take Peter LeBlanc's spot as that explosive guy on offense. KK started for us as at free safety as a freshman, and he's going to be an atypical sophomore. We expect him to play like a senior back and there and also help out on offense."

Along with Amos and Henry, the Panthers return two starters on the offensive line.

"We're not going to be big on the interior," Indest said. "This is going to be one of the smallest units that we've had, so we're going to have to use leverage and stay low."

Indest will return six starters on defense.

"We feel pretty good about the back end of our defense," he said. "Two of three linebackers are back, and four of the back five are returning."

In addition to defensive MVP Chris Landry, the Panthers will rely on Nicholas Borne, who had four picks and was all-district at safety.

"We have a young man named Russell Davis who really stood out during spring," Indest said. "He'll be a sophomore. He's a 6-1, 175-pound defensive end that looks like will turn into a really fine player.

"We're also looking for Avery Guidry, a returning starter at corner, to have a big season. He's sort of looks like Peter. We need him to step up a lot this year and be able to cover."

The Panthers have reached the state championship each of the past two years, and that success may have forced Indest to schedule some formidable opponents in order to fill out the non-district slate.

"You earn good schedules and you earn bad schedules," he said. "When you've been pretty good, it's tough to find people. We're playing Vermilion Catholic, which I think is the early favorite to win it all in Division IV. They played toe-to-toe with Notre Dame in the spring.

"Then we move on to Breaux Bridge, which is coming off a 4A quarterfinal appearance. Of course, we have Barbe, and a lot of people think I'm crazy for playing them, but I don't like open dates. We could start 0-3 and still have a team that could compete for a state title."