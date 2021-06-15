Before the season, Lafayette Drillers coach Matt Standiford said pitching and defense would likely be the deciding factors in the American Legion District 7 race.
On Monday night at Moore Park, the Drillers excelled in both of those areas in a 2-0 win over the St. Landry Bank Indians.
Justin Brice and Miles Justin combined to throw a two-hitter for Lafayette (2-2, 2-1), which is tied with Crowley after the first round of league play, and the Drillers got a double play to close out the contest.
"For me, personally, it was cool to coach against my former team," said Standiford, who coached St. Landry Bank for the past few years.
"I had the opportunity to coach a lot of kids on the Indians team. It was great to not only compete against them, but to come out with a win."
Acadiana High product Justin Brice threw a no-hitter over four innings for the Drillers to get the win.
"I thought Justin (Brice) was great," Standiford said. "He kept them off balance. The crazy thing is that I thought he got better as the game went on.
"The only reason we pulled him after four innings is that we have to throw him again on Friday. He was dominant. He gave us every opportunity to get the lead and to hold it."
In the bottom of the third inning, the Drillers scored twice when Adam Faust and Culley Holden drove in Parker Gwyn and Hayes Trahan.
"We got some timely hits in the bottom of the third and were able to scratch across a couple of runs," Standiford said. "Their pitchers were really good all night.
"Those two guys — Jace Sloane and Brayden Albarado — have thrown a lot of innings for successful varsity teams. When you have guys on the bump like we had tonight, two runs is enough."
Brice struck out seven with two walks while throwing 44 of his 69 pitches for strikes.
"I thought I filled it up pretty well," Brice said. "I threw what the catcher called and I had a good defense behind me.
"My fastball was big for me tonight. I had my offspeed to put it away on 0-2 counts. My defense helped me out a lot, too."
Ty Wilkerson played a big role in the win for Lafayette, which was without starting catcher Bryson Barton. Normally an infielder, Wilkerson got the start behind the plate with Barton being out with an illness.
"Ty was phenomenal," Standiford said. "That was the epitome of 'dudes being dudes.' When one guy was down, another one stepped up to take his place. We didn't miss a beat back there. Of course, you'd like to have a guy like Barton back there who is a college commitment, but to have somebody else to step in and fill the void, was huge."
"Ty hadn't played catcher since he was a freshman," Brice added. "We didn't miss a beat at all. He filled in a huge spot. He called all the pitches and knew what he was doing."
Miles Justin, who relieved Brice in the fifth, struck out three while throwing 20 of his first 23 pitches for strikes.
"Miles has always filled up the zone at the high school level," Standiford said of the LCA product. "He kept them off balance with his breaking ball. He really attacked the hitters and didn't waste any pitches."
Kasen Richard and Miles Justin each had two hits for Lafayette, which will face Crowley on Thursday.
"It was huge for our guys to put us in good position in the league standings," Standiford said. "That's all we ask. At the end of the day, if you're able to get it done, it's great. But all you ask is that you are in position to get the chance."
Crowley defeated the Drillers 3-0 in the first round of league play.
"That will be a little bit of a revenge game for us," Standiford said.