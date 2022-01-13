A lopsided loss last month served as a wake-up call for the Episcopal School of Acadiana boys soccer team, which hasn't lost since.
On Dec. 9, the Falcons were drubbed 9-1 at Sulphur. ESA coach Adam Glover, who usually wears his heart on his sleeve, was at a loss for words after his team's record dropped to 2-3-1.
"I probably show my emotions a little too much whether we win or lose," Glover said. "After that game, I really didn't say much. They knew how upset I was."
Over the next two days, Glover watched the game film six times while dissecting his team's miscues.
He wasn't sure how his team would respond to the loss, but they regrouped and haven't tasted defeat again, winning seven of their last eight games with a tie against Lafayette High on Jan. 9.
"After the Sulphur game, it could have gone either way," he said. "We could have felt sorry for ourselves and went on to lose some important games, but we regrouped and I have to give credit to my captains: Evan Lipari, Ian Allam and Gunnar Caswell."
The Falcons graduated All-Metro selections Christian Herpin (44 goals, 18 assists) and Adam Sabbaghian (eight goals, 28 assists) from last year's team that reached the Division IV quarterfinals as a No. 3 seed.
Lipari (15 goals, 18 assists), Tripp Monica (nine goals) and Ethan Harson (eight goals and 14 assists) have accounted for 75% of the Falcons' scoring.
"You can't replace players like Christian and Adam," Glover said. "We made a couple adjustments. We don't look for the ball over the top as much because we don't have Christian's speed anymore.
"Evan is a very smart soccer player. We're always looking to get him on the ball where he makes things happen. He's gotten us out of trouble with his magic."
After the Sulphur loss, one of Glover's adjustments was to move Allam to defense after trying the second-team All-Metro pick in the midfield early in the year.
"Ian is a great talent who reads the game well," Glover said. "He's the type of strong athlete that you want on your team."
Glover refers to Monica, Harson and Luke Crochet as his "strike force."
Caswell, Allum, Sawyer Gibbs, and eighth-grader Jack Cowan are defensive standouts for the Falcons, who have allowed 19 goals this season - nine of which came in the Sulphur game.
Parker Leger and Greer Hernandez are also team leaders for Glover, who uses two goalies in senior Rob Broussard and freshman Coen Romero.
ESA improved to 9-3-2, 3-0 in Division IV, District 3 with a 3-2 win over Ascension Episcopal on Wednesday.
The Falcons will face Beau Chene in a non-district game Thursday before concluding the regular season against league opponents Vermilion Catholic, Catholic-New Iberia and Lafayette Christian.
Reigning champion Pope John Paul II (9-1-6) is ranked first in Division IV, followed by Episcopal (10-5-1), ESA, Northlake Christian (11-1), River Oaks (9-1-1) and Ouachita Christian (6-1-2).
"There are four or five very strong teams that we would like to stay away from in the playoffs as long as possible," said Glover, the All-Metro Coach of the Year last season. "We'd like to get home field advantage until the state tournament. Our boys love playing at home in front of our fans."