Lafayette High girls basketball coach Tarunye Kanonu isn’t shy about sharing her expectations for her team.
In fact, neither are her players.
Kanonu and the Lions said it is championship or bust, considering the amount of talent and experience throughout their roster.
“Our goal is definitely to win a state championship,” Kanonu said. “We want to win a state championship, and we are willing to do whatever it takes as a team to accomplish that goal.”
The Lions, who are 18-4 overall and have won six of their past seven games, are led by two of the more talented players in the Acadiana area in junior Chrysta Narcisse and senior Jahniya Brown.
“Chrysta and Jahniya have both been playing very well,” Kanonu said. “Chrysta has been great defensively and has done a great job of scoring for us. Jahniya has been a tremendous force for us, especially defensively and rebounding.”
But Kanonu warns that the Lions are more than just Narcisse and Brown, saying opponents must account for “anyone and everyone” who takes the floor for Lafayette High.
“I think right now we are dressing about nine players on varsity,” Kanonu said. “We’re balanced all the way through our roster. You can’t just focus on one or two players on our team. You have to focus on everyone.”
If the Lions have an X-factor on their roster, it is senior Breyonce George, who has established herself as an all-around player.
“Breyonce has been playing phenomenal basketball,” Kanonu said. “She has been consistent both offensively and defensively.”
Kanonu’s one worry is having the season interrupted or hampered by the pandemic.
“My only fear or concern is having to deal with possibly losing players due to COVID,” Kanonu said. “The policy is that if you come in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID, you must sit out 10 days. COVID is going to be a big factor in whether or not we are able to win a state championship.”
Kanonu said Lafayette High is in a good position to make a title run.
“If my girls show up to play, we are good,” Kanonu said. “I feel we have the key components needed to win a state championship.”