SCOTT — Having avenged a loss in last year’s Class 5A quarterfinals, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams are going back to play for a state championship for the first time since 2014.
Matt McCullough’s No. 1-seeded Acadiana edged No. 5 Zachary 21-14 on Friday night in the 5A semifinals, earning a trip to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Call it revenge from last year or a continuation of consistency from a program that hasn’t missed a beat since McCullough took the job last year.
This appearance in the state title game will be the first for the Wreckin' Rams since legendary coach Ted Davidson’s retirement. The return to the Superdome will be a rematch with Destrehan, whom the Wreckin' Rams faced in their last state championship appearance in ’14.
Acadiana (14-0) led from wire-to-wire Friday, using an unusually strong passing attack in the first half and a defense that never flinched against a high-powered Zachary offense that features Memphis commitment Keilon Brown at quarterback.
The Rams raced to a 21-7 halftime lead but faced pressure from Zachary in the second half as the Broncos refused to go quietly.
Zachary cut the lead to 21-14 with 11:22 to play after a 22-yard touchdown pass from Brown to Jayden Williams.
Besides that touchdown pass, Acadiana limited Brown to 123 yards passing and was in his face all night with pressure and blitzes.
After the Broncos cut it to seven points, Acadiana made it across the finish line with resilience and a little creativity.
The creativity came on a 33-yard halfback pass from Dillon Monette to Julien Arceneaux — one that began a nearly nine-minute drive and allowed Acadiana to salt away most of the fourth quarter.
The grit and resilience came in stopping a Zachary attack known for being one of the most dangerous in the state. Acadiana limited the Broncos to 215 total yards in offense.