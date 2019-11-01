RAYNE — Errol Rogers Jr. gets the headlines in the dual-quarterback system used by the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights.

With good reason. The UL commitment is a highlight reel by himself. With blazing speed, joystick moves and the ability to launch a ball at the flick of his wrist, he’s seemingly tailor made to play quarterback.

Rogers was solid when in a quarterback Friday night for LCA. But the light didn’t truly switch on for the Knights until junior quarterback Ryan Roberts came in the game in the second quarter.

Roberts played only about six minutes of gametime. But in that six minutes, he went 5-for-5, passing for 156 yards and three touchdowns. That cameo spearheaded a 35-point second quarter for the Knights in a 42-0 non-district win over the Rayne Wolves.

Not bad for a guy head coach Jacarde Carter described simply as “coming in for his turn in the rotation.”

“It’s getting guys active reps,” he said. “We’ve got two pretty good guys here. Errol Rogers is our starting quarterback and he’s dynamic. Ryan is new to our program and he’s coming along.”

“Coming along” seems like an understatement. An LCA offense that is known for its big plays using players like Rogers, Sage Ryan and Ethan Laing fully came into its own the second Roberts hit the turf for his first series.

With Roberts at the helm, it allowed LCA a different dimension under center and its full allotment of weapons on the outside.

Moving Rogers to the outside meant Rayne (5-4) had to devote a man to covering him. Inevitably, Ryan and Laing were able to run a little more freely than they normally would.

Two of Ryan’s three total touchdowns came with Roberts at quarterback, a 35-yard touchdown reception and a 47-yard touchdown reception. A nine-yard run in the second quarter began his short but sweet night.

“Sage gives you everything he has every time he’s on the field,” Carter said. “Every time he touches the ball he’s trying to score. When you’ve got that mindset and (done) the work he’s put in so far, it’s like poetry in motion.

Not to be outdone, sophomore defensive back Jordan Allen returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to lead the shutout.

“Anytime you have a (shutout) on the board we feel like we’ve played our brand of football,” Carter said. “We just want to dominate every day.”

With Lafayette Christian seemingly coming into its own, there is still work to be done to wrap up the district championship next week against Welsh.

“We have to maintain our standard. Our standard is to play the best we can play no matter who the opponent is,” Carter said. “When that’s the mindset, we’re going to practice, go through our routines and trust the process.”