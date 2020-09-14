St. Thomas More's volleyball team is downright defensive.
After STM graduated five outside hitters from its 2019 Division II semifinalist squad, coach Jessica Burke is relying on a group of four defensive players while the offense finds its groove.
"My four defensive players have really anchored us in the backcourt," Burke said
"I have two seniors and two juniors who only play defense. They compete every day and they're all very good."
Burke was referring to Mia Bailey, Angelle Doucet, Daisy Pugh and Mayah Richard.
The Cougars are 1-0 after sweeping Notre Dame in three sets last week.
"I thought we played well," Burke said. "I think we started strong, with confidence. That was good.
"On the first set of the season, you never know how it's going to go. We're very defensive. I just think we need to get a little more offensive."
The Cougars do return a pair of outstanding offensive players in senior setter Bailey Toups and sophomore outside hitter AC Froehlich.
"Bailey is definitely our quarterback," Burke said. "She runs the offense. She's an experienced player with a high volleyball IQ.
"She makes decisions based on a lot of different inputs, and she's precise and instinctive. It's great to have her leading the team."
Last year, Toups was named to the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro volleyball team after tallying 616 assists, 149 digs, 41 aces and 34 kills.
"I expect AC will probably lead us in kills this season or be close to it," Burke said. "She's a dynamic, young player who gets better every day, so I'm looking for a lot out of her.
"She's explosive. She's probably 6-foot-0. She looks like a volleyball player and is very physical."
Froelich totaled 18 kills and five blocks in last year's quarterfinal win vs. Vandebilt Catholic.
"We lost all of our offense other than AC," Burke said. "We were running a 6-2 last year and I lost five senior, outside hitters.
"We're basically starting from scratch. We have a lot of inexperienced kids hitting for us right now."
Ella Guilbeau and Emma Warren are players to watch.
"Ella is a junior and Emma is a sophomore transfer from ESA," Burke said. "They are a couple of kids in the middle who are going to be effective in a little while."
The Cougars are showing signs of being a consistent team.
"I think one of the things we struggled on with my graduating group was consistency," Burke said. "They were big and could put the ball away, but they made a lot of unforced errors at times. This team seems more resilient. They don't make a lot of errors, and they have really good ball control.
"We always have several things we're working on. For me, it's about finding our rhythm and our offensive attack and speeding up those kids who are coming over from junior varsity to the varsity level. It's happening every day. They're going to get great very quickly."