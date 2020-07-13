The bulk of the conversation about high school fall sports revolves around football, but there are coaches and athletes in other fall sports also hoping to avoid losing seasons because of the coronavirus.
So what about an indoor sport like volleyball?
Three of the top volleyball coaches in Lafayette Parish — Ascension Episcopal’s Jill Braun, St. Thomas More’s Jessica Burke and Teurlings Catholic’s Terry Hebert — maintain that playing volleyball is realistic at some point during the upcoming fall semester.
“I definitely think it can happen,” Burke said. “A couple changes here and there, and I definitely can see it happening.”
There are several fundamental protocols necessary.
For one, more volleyballs would be used during matches and likely fewer balls used during pregame practice sessions.
Each ball would then be sanitized during each dead-ball situation.
“That’s something that’s very doable for our sport,” Braun said.
Another suggestion is to put a screen on the nets — “some kind of clear plastic, so there’s no breathing on opposing players through the nets,” Braun said.
Teammates would sit in every other chair on the bench.
All three said they feel Acadiana area volleyball coaches would be willing to make concessions to get the sport played.
“I think within reason, everybody’s thinking, ‘Whatever we need to do to play, let’s do it,’ ” Hebert said. “I don’t think I’ve heard anything that’s just washing their hands on the season already.”
Cooperation and flexibility among the coaches would be required.
“Our (coaches) association is very, very strong,” Braun said. “I think lower-income schools have means to put things into place … I think coaches in our area will be willing to think outside the box to make things work.
“In general, I think coaches will want the kids to play.”
In Hebert’s case, “I’ve got seven seniors. I would hate to see them miss out on their last year.”
Baseball, softball and track athletes lost out on their seasons in the spring.
While volleyball has the disadvantage of being an indoor sport, it does have advantages elsewhere.
With LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine saying Monday that high school games can’t be played until the organization reaches Phase 4 of reopening, a volleyball season can be put on fast-forward whereas football can only play once a week.
“If we had to play three or four matches a week to get the season in, we could easily do that,” Hebert said.
Originally, volleyball practice was slated to begin Aug. 10, the regular season set for Aug. 31 and the state tournament in Kenner on Nov. 12-14.
Conflicts with gym space with basketball is an issue for a lot of schools, like at Teurlings.
Ascension's Braun, meanwhile, is “blessed to coach at a school with a large gym with two-sided bleachers, so we’d be able to accommodate fans safely with social distancing. And I’d be willing to host all home games if I have to in order to keep social distancing.”
Unlike football, Burke said volleyball doesn’t depend as much on fan support to finance its existence, so the volleyball season could go on without fans.
Hebert said his team would be willing to play without fans or even play home games on other campuses if that’s needed to give parents the opportunity to see their kids play.
Another major reason all three coaches are optimistic volleyball could be played is the success of camps and limited club play in recent months. Braun said summer camps have continue without one single camper testing positive. The few teams that did play club volleyball, even out of state, have done so without incident.
Hebert said “a couple” of his players are headed to Orlando, Florida, this week to compete in a national club volleyball event.
Outside of volleyball activities, Ascension hasn’t had any volleyball players test positive, St. Thomas More has had one and Teurlings one.
With that said, there are numerous reports of outbreaks among high school students attending parties.
Braun suspects playing sports would better motivate athletes to comply with coronavirus safety guidelines.
“When we start (conditioning) tomorrow (Tuesday), the first thing we’re addressing is our actions outside of the gym and off the court,” Braun said. “If you think sports are important — and I can’t imagine any athlete not thinking that — they have to do a better job of making better choices. If we’re playing, then they would have more at stake and understanding what’s at stake.”
If physically possible, Braun, who has two teenage daughters, feels fall sports are “essential” for the overall health of athletes.
“I think any sport should be deemed essential, because each one fulfills so many niches in the development and total body development of our teenagers,” she said. “I think not having sports out of fear, in my personal opinion, does not benefit the development of our teenagers.”