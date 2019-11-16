Comeaux roller coaster ride continues
It’s indeed been a season filled with many ups and downs for the Comeaux Spartans. Two weeks ago, the Spartans exploded for 60 points in a long-awaited win over Southside, only to fall 41-20 the following week to Barbe. Instead of that meaning a frustrating end to the season for the Spartans, they rebounded with the program’s first playoff win in 10 years with a dominating win over No. 6 Slidell in the bi-district round.
Church Point still elite rushing team
Perhaps it was a few early-season losses, but the powerful Church Point Wing-T rushing machine may have fallen a bit under the radar. But coach John Craig Arceneaux’s offense was on full display in crushing Douglass 64-26 to open postseason play, rushing for 576 yards. Rodney Dupuis rushed for 249 yards, but he was just one of three Bears’ ball carriers to rush for at least 114 yards on the night.
Loreauville still in football business
A program known for decades as a football powerhouse, Loreauville High’s program took a backseat to other sports in recent years as the school suffered through a 3-7 campaign two years ago and a 1-9 disappointment last fall. The excitement returned Friday, however, when the No. 20-seeded Tigers claimed a 48-38 road win over No. 13 Lake Arthur. Quarterback Zy Alexander and wide receiver Logan Girouard both enjoyed career nights in bringing home a playoff victory.