Acadiana and Carencro are not only reigning state champions, they also run the same offensive and defensive schemes.
The Wreckin’ Rams have dominated running the veer offense in recent seasons, but the Bears have been right there with them after switching to the veer in 2018, and this Week 1 matchup between the two projects to be a dog fight with each knowing the other’s system.
Both the Wreckin’ Rams and Bears won in their jamborees, and while they had minor issues to resolve, they appear ready for Friday night's showdown at Bill Dotson Stadium.
“It’s just Week 1 for us,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “We’ve got to get ourselves better each week. (The Bears) are a good football team. We’re just working on ourselves and getting ready to compete.”
Whoever can control the clock and win the turnover battle will be in good position.
“Ideally we’d like to play error-free football and not give up anything cheap,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “And, like always, control the time of possession and keep the ball away from (Acadiana’s) playmakers. That’s been our recipe for success. The battle along the line of scrimmage will be huge on both sides. We’re going to try and drive them off the ball.”
The Wreckin’ Rams had some fumbling issues in the jamboree, but they’ve been working on that. They are expected to lean heavily on running backs Omiri Wiggins and Kevan Williams.
“We just have to be physical up front and execute on both sides of the ball,” McCullough said. “We both run the same offense and the same defense, so we’ll have to do a good job up front like they do.”
The Bears will rely on senior running back Dontae Darjean, while junior quarterback Chantz Ceaser will serve as a dual-threat option.
“I feel good with what (Ceaser) is able to do for us,” Courville said. “I’ve been impressed with his leadership in the huddle and his decision-making. He’s just got to do it on Fridays, but I’m high on his ability.”
The Wreckin’ Rams will have sophomore Ayden Trahan under center. Their goal is to dominate up front defensively and keep the Bears off the scoreboard.
“I think (Trahan) will be fine,” McCullough said. “We’ve just got to play our assignments, play hard, physical and play good defense and tackle. They (the Bears) have good backs, a strong quarterback, (they're) strong up front. They’re a good football team. Our seniors have been working hard all summer, and I think we’re ready to play and will be focused and ready.”
While the Bears’ defense is less experienced, they’ve made strides.
“We see it (the veer) everyday in practice, so hopefully it helps,” Courville said. “I’m confident in the young guys (on defense) to go out there and find out what we have. We have less guys returning than they have (on defense), so they have more experience, so that’s one thing we’ll have to fight through. We’ve identified some technical things with snaps (on special teams).”
All eyes will be on this contest, one of the top matchups in the state.
“We’re just taking it a week at a time,” McCullough said. “The goal this week is to be 1-0. Beating good football teams is always something you want to do, and it will be a tough test Friday night.”
“It’s going to be a great environment,” Courville said. “It’s one of those games you’re going to want to be able to play in. It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere."