Outstanding Offensive Player
Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian
Simply looking at statistics often doesn’t do justice to this LSU commitment. Simply put, he can do it all. As a receiver, Ryan caught 18 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. As a running back, he ran for 576 yards and 13 touchdowns on 57 carries. As a return specialist, he had six returns for 201 yards and three more touchdowns. For those who love watching him play, the numerous blowout wins and missing two games because of a hamstring pull prevented more highlight-film plays, but few players had a bigger impact on a program during a high school career than Ryan.
Outstanding Defensive Player
Brylan Green, Lafayette Christian
Green isn’t the biggest or most intimidating safety you’re going to find, but few are more explosive and make more plays than him. There’s blitzing and then there’s blitzing with a safety like Green. He finished with 66 tackles, four interceptions, seven stops behind the line, a forced fumble and a kickoff return for a score. While he was a part of a talented defensive unit, Green’s athleticism allowed the Knights to overcome a series of low-scoring offensive outings with stellar defensive efforts in state playoff wins over Episcopal, Newman and St. Charles to propel Lafayette Christian to a fourth straight state championship.
Coach of the Year
John Craig Arceneaux, Church Point
His rushing attack had just suffered the graduation of one of the program’s best all-time rushers in Rodney Dupuis and his most seasoned returning back Gavin Richard struggled through injuries all season. He spent much of the season trying to piece together an offensive line through injuries and lack of experience in that area, complicated by no spring football and a COVID offseason. Yet through the long list of reasons why 2020 could have been a season to forget for Church Point, Arceneaux molded it into one for the ages. The Bears reached the state semifinals for the first time in school history as undefeated District 5-3A champions in the regular season, and came just one play short of its first trip to the state finals, losing to Madison Prep 22-16 in the semifinals. For reference, Madison Prep beat Union Parish 50-0 in the finals.
Drew Lege
Quarterback, Vermilion Catholic
In many other seasons, this would be your MVP. Lege was great all fall, throwing for 2,827 yards, 36 TDs and only four interceptions on 155-of-241-passing.
KK Reno
Running back, Catholic-NI
A ‘Mr. Everything’ junior performer finished the regular season as the area’s No. 2 rusher with 1,049 yards, 17 TDs and threw for 254 more and 164 more in returns.
Kieren Davis
Running back, St. Edmund
Emerged onto the scene in a big way as a sophomore, finishing with 781 yards and eight touchdowns on 120 carries in just eight games.
John Robert Allums
Wide receiver, Vermilion Catholic
In addition to being an all-district kicker with three FGs and 13 touchbacks, he also led the Eagles with 65 catches for 847 yards and eight touchdowns.
Luke Yuhasz
Wide receiver, Notre Dame
Transfer from Sam Houston after Hurricane Laura, he had an immediate impact on the Pios’ offense with 26 receptions for 560 yards and seven scores.
Keon Coleman
Wide receiver, Opelousas Catholic
In only seven games because of the coronavirus, this college prospect had 32 catches for 573 yards and eight scores in addition to 100 yards and two rushing TDs.
Clay Ancelet
Lineman, Ascension Episcopal
One of the Acadiana area’s most experienced and dominant offensive linemen, finishing his career out by signing with McNeese State.
Boyd Gray
Lineman, Notre Dame
The Pios had the most composite all-state performers in the state and Gray was one of them, putting his knowledge of the game to good use all season long.
Jude Roger
Lineman, Vermilion Catholic
Top lineman on the state semifinalists that lost in OT to defending state champion Ouachita Christian. Blocked for one of the area’s top passing attacks.
Micah Miller
Lineman, Lafayette Christian
Top offensive lineman on a Knights’ line that helped win a state championship, despite injuries to its best running back late and quarterback at the start of the season.
Connor Diaz
Lineman, St. Edmund
Diaz was a major force behind one of the top rushing attacks in the lower classifications this season, despite losing its quarterback in the season opener.
Myles Liggans
Athlete, Highland Baptist
The dynamic quarterback threw for 1,532 yards and 20 TDs with just one interception, while also rushing for 418 yards and four touchdowns.
Louie Davies
Kicker, Lafayette Christian
Made three of four field goals for the Knights with a long of 38, in addition to 42 of 44 on extra points and 24 touchbacks on kickoffs during the season.
Defense
Fitzgerald West
Lineman, Lafayette Christian
Starting since the eighth grade, this 6-foot-2, 310-pound junior is still a nightmare for opposing offenses with 51 tackles, two sacks, 4 for losses and two fumble recoveries.
Tony Gibson
Lineman, Church Point
The Bears’ defense carried Church Point to the semifinals for the first time ever, largely behind his 47 solos, 27 assists, 15 stops for losses, six sacks and 12 hurries.
Matt Remondet
Lineman, Ascension Episcopal
This two-way force for the Blue Gators collected 28 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 12.5 stops for losses, one pick, four blocked punts and five pass breakups this fall.
Billy Williams
Lineman, St. Martinville
The 6-3A MVP contributed 55 solo tackles, 47 assists, six for a loss, four sacks, two breakups and eight forced fumbles to the Tigers’ district title season.
Dylan Stelly
Linebacker, Church Point
This two-way starter at QB and linebacker played 473 snaps in playoffs to reach semis, finishing with 50 solos, 31 assists, three sacks, four for a loss in addition to six TD passes and five rushing TDs.
Lance Castille
Linebacker, Notre Dame
The latest in a long line of top-notch linebackers for the Pios, finishing this season with 21 solos, 63 assists, 12.5 for a loss, three sacks, 14 hurries and an interception.
Carson Stiles
Linebacker, Catholic-NI
This returning all-stater had another banner season with 85 tackles, 10 sacks, 10 hurries, six breakups, four forced fumbles, three blocked punts and two fumble recoveries.
Bryan Patout
Linebacker, Loreauville
One of the key figures on the Tigers’ defense, finishing with 88 tackles, 13 for losses, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 19 hurries and three breakups.
Jordan Allen
Defensive back, Lafayette Christian
The Knights’ top cover cornerback finished with 22 tackles and four interceptions, not giving up a catch all fall until the state finals.
Mandrel Butler
Defensive back, St. Martinville
The junior helped the Tigers win the district and reach the quarterfinals with 33 solos, 30 assists, seven breakups, two forced fumbles and two interceptions, including a pick-six.
Calep Jacob
Defensive back, Loreauville
Two-way standout for the Tigers who had 91 tackles, three interceptions, 11 breakups and three fumble recoveries in addition to throwing for 955 yards and 11 TDs at QB
Collin Jacob
Return specialist, Loreauville
Yes he did return one for a score, but he also had 82 tackles, four interceptions, two sacks, 12 breakups and two forced fumbles in the secondary, as well as five TDs receiving.
Joe Brown
Punter, Notre Dame
Was one of the top punters in the Acadiana area this fall with an average of 40 yards a punt and hopes to carry his skills to the collegiate level.