The team hadn’t played in over two weeks.
Add the fact the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights have shown the propensity to get off to slow starts anyway, there wasn’t much of a chance of a quick start in Thursday’s Division III state quarterfinal game against Menard of Alexandria.
What LCA coach Lexie Taylor was counting on was her team’s typical strong finish.
Like usual, the No. 2-seeded Lady Knights delivered in style with 50 points in the second half to blow past Menard 74-23 to advance to the semifinals.
“I was hoping we avoid that, but we always start off slow,” Taylor said. “It’s kind of what we do. It takes us a little while to get going, but the great thing about this team is they continue to get better and better and better as the whole game goes on.
“Stay calm and they’re going to come through. They’re going to do what they know how to do. Baskets are going to start falling. They’re going to start finishing. We’ve kind of learned to stay calm and let them do what they do.”
No one was more calm than senior guard Autumn Chaisson.
When multiple LCA attempts went in and out through the early going, Chaisson didn’t blink. The senior guard nail a pair of 3-pointers midway through the opening frame to keep things going and then added two in the second quarter to give LCA a 24-11 lead at intermission.
No, not frustrating,” Chaisson said. “We were just trying to get started. We haven’t played in about two weeks, so we were just trying to get started and get hot. Coach told us not to come out too slow, to get an early lead. That’s what we tried to do, but we fixed it toward the end.”
During the break, the emphasis turned to the second chance to start over, responding with 22 points in the third and82 more in the fourth quarter to pull away.
“We were just thinking that we needed to play LCA basketball,” Chaisson said. “Come out and fresh start – score 0-0 and come out and start our game.”
Chaisson finished the night with 29 points behind five 3-pointers to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for LCA. Tamera Johnson scored 14 and Melia Sylvester added 13.
“I was just excited for her that she was able to come out and have such a great game,” Taylor said. “She’s really an unselfish player, so for her to have the opportunities that she did … most teams put a lot of pressure on her and don’t give her the three. Tonight, they slacked off of her and gave her the three. I was really glad she was able to knock them down.
“It’s exciting to see those kids who are unselfish to get the opportunity and take advantage of it.”
LCA will now return home to meet Episcopal on Tuesday in the semifinals.
“I like doing what we do and what we do well,” Taylor said. “We’re going to continue to work on the defenses that we run. We’re going to continue to work on our man offenses, our zone offenses and just be prepared for what other teams might throw at us. A lot of shooting. We need those 3s. We’ve got to knock down shots.”