SCOTT — The streak of dominant performances for the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams continued Friday with a 59-6 rout of Comeaux. Here is how it went down.
Expanded play book
Acadiana has been passing the ball more this season with the emergence of Caden DiBetta at quarterback, so the fact that the Rams aired it out a bunch Friday wasn’t a surprise.
But the Rams used a heavy dose of first-down passing plays, option plays and even reverses — plays that aren’t normally run in the vaunted Acadiana Veer Machine system. It didn’t always end with flawless execution, however, Rams coach Matt McCullough said Acadiana wanted to try some things that may be deeper in the playbook so that they can go back to them later in the season.
“I think we made the plays on some of that; sometimes we didn’t quite execute how we want,” McCullough said. “We had a few dropped balls that we have to have, but for the most part, we played well. We hit some options and we made plays down the field. Those are some things we are going to have to do once those bigger games come around.
Comeaux blitz
The first-down passing packages became apparent early and Comeaux snuffed it out in the first half. The Spartans got to DiBetta and pressured him, even creating two sacks. McCullough said with the way his team has prepared since its Week 1 loss at LCA, he expects those things to get fixed.
“There are quite a few things we need to clean up in our pass protection,” McCullough said. "We are entering the second part of our year and I think we have improved a bunch since Week 1. We just have to continue to do that so that we are playing our best at the end of the year.”
Explosive play
The game was never in doubt, but Comeaux did score a touchdown in the third quarter to make the score 38-6. On the ensuing kickoff, Russell Babineaux decided to get those points back.
Babineaux returned the kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown to put the Rams back up. McCullough said the combination of Babineaux, Ezekiel Hypolite and Keven Williams could pop an explosive play at a given moment.
“Russell popped that play and he has that explosive capability,” McCullough said. “When he gets in open space — really any of those guys — Russell, Zeke, Keven — they are all explosive on kick off returns. Russell popped that one tonight and it allowed us to widen the lead.”
Learning the system
Since the opening week debacle at LCA, Acadiana has outscored opponents by an average of 53-7. McCullough said it’s very simple on what has improved: “Everything.”
“We blew a lot of assignments the first week,” McCullough said. “We aren't doing that right now. We have improved up front and in the backfield. We are better on defense. I think it’s a thing where we are learning the system and getting better at the system. Guys have been playing pretty well.”
Same preparation
The difference in talent has been apparent during the Rams’ four-game winning streak. McCullough admitted it is often difficult to keep the team focused on what would-be lopsided outcomes. But the Rams have done an exceptional job of not overlooking opponents and McCullough said it’s important to not alter the preparation based on who the opponent is.
“You want to try and stay the same and have the same preparation every week,” he said. “It’s tough no matter what the circumstances are to keep their focus on the task at hand, but our guys are doing a better job of preparing and we just have to continue doing that.”