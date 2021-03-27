NEW IBERIA - Logan Overton and Hayden Cormier combined to throw a two-hitter for Ascension Episcopal, which opened District 7-2A play with a 4-2 win at Catholic-New Iberia on Friday.
At the plate, Austin Mills went 2-for-3 and reached base a third time on a walk.
Overton, a junior right-hander whose fastball reached 90 mph, went four innings with seven strikeouts.
At one point, he struck out six consecutive hitters before the Panthers scored twice in the bottom of the fourth.
"Logan always gives us a chance," Ascension coach Lonny Landry said. "He's gotten better every outing. His command and his tenacity are getting better and better.
"His confidence is getting higher and higher, which is good. You don't want them to start perfect at the beginning of the season. You want them to make strides and keep climbing the ladder."
After falling behind 2-0, the Panthers got back-to-back hits from Seagan Segura and Willy Regard to open the fourth.
A sacrifice bunt by Robert Minvielle, along with a hit batsman, a walk and a wild pitch, scored Segura and Regard.
When Overton walked the leadoff hitter in the fifth, Landry went to the bullpen.
"Logan was dominant," Landry said. "I'm not going to make excuses for him. He might've lost his control towards the end, but kudos to Hayden Cormier to come in and pitch some goose eggs right there.
"We know that Hayden is going to come in and throw strikes, and it's going to be deceptive because there is such a difference in the velocity."
Catcher Andrew Lee picked off the Catholic baserunner who had reached on a walk in the fourth, and Cormier didn't allow a hit through three innings to get the win.
"I can't say enough about my catcher," Landry said. "They missed a bunt and got caught up. Andrew is our rock. He's solid back there."
Cormier stuck out one with no walks and threw 25 of his 35 pitches for strikes.
"Hayden has been effective for us all year," Landry said. "I felt comfortable, in a big game, with putting him on the mound and letting him do what he does."
In the top of the second, Mills ripped a single to score Barrett Hebert and Wyatt Fox. The sophomore shortstop had two of his team's three hits.
"Austin is a special kid," Landry said. "He's going to be a special one in the near future. He's always in the right place at the right time. He's a baseball player."
The Blue Gators (16-2, 1-0) played error-free baseball. Catholic pitchers Robert Minvielle and Carter Fletcher didn't allow any earned runs but fell victim to three errors.
"Pitching and defense has been our stronghold," Landry said. "I always take pride in defense. You're not always going to score runs, but if you make plays behind your pitchers, it gives you a chance to win."
In the bottom of the sixth, the Blue Gators added two runs without a hit. Willie Kerstetter and Cole Simon both scored after the Panthers committed two errors and walked two.
Catholic dropped to 3-13, 0-1.
"They had two really good arms," Landry said of Minvielle and Fletcher. "They filled up the strike zone and kept us off-balance a little bit. We lined out a few times. That's why the defensive part is so important.
"That's a good team. Their record doesn't show it, but David Jordan does a good job. We beat a good team."