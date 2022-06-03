Yeah, they did it. And now where do we go from here?
The LHSAA’s executive committee took what many may see as a nuclear option by approving a new select schools definition that slices its select/nonselect factions into nearly equal halves.
The committee used the same bylaw to bring select/nonselect championship events back together, which is another topic for another day.
It is all a lot to take in. Shock waves might continue for several days because the 16-5 excecutive committee vote surprised plenty of people. It also boosts the select school ranks by about 90 schools for 2022-23.
LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine referred to the new configuration as the best option now. Bonine also made two things clear.
• The move is a way to navigate the split rather than mediate an end to it. Yes, you read that right. Bonine does not see this as a move to end the select/nonselect split, although I know some already disagree.
• The change for 2022-23 could be rescinded for 2023-24 by a vote of LHSAA principals in January. That could bring a new meaning for “one and done.”
Am I foolish enough to think that this new select configuration will foster one of those “He likes it, Hey, Mikey” moments from the old Life cereal commercials? Not a chance. The same goes for Bonine and the executive committee.
It is worth noting that along with emails critical of the vote, the LHSAA received emails asking about power ratings and what the new select divisions will look like. Maybe that's proof some people want to try to work this new angle. One quick pro tip — the basic districts remain the same. Where some schools land for the postseason is what changes.
For the next month, the LHSAA staff will work on logistics. Will it only be 5A schools in Division I, Class 4A schools in Division II and so on? Will the select schools be divided equally into divisions?
The breakdown was noted as 207 nonselect schools and 198 select schools. However, a final list of schools and other information should be released next week. Open enrollment parishes have until June 22 to change their plans and opt out of the select ranks.
“I spent my first couple of years here trying to end the split and you saw how that worked out,” Bonine said Thursday. He also said a handshake and a “good job” comment after meetings was often followed by, “Can you not bring up the split again? We like it.”
Yes, the split remains. Status quo, as in the base select/nonselect setup since 2013, was up for a vote Thursday under the heading Option 1. I had cynics tell me for weeks that the public school-dominated executive committee would pick Option 3, which would have put private schools basically on their own.
The choice for Option 2 is middle of the road and between the extremes. Will it work? I have no idea and neither does the LHSAA at this point.
Option 2 might not address issues like competitive balance. It won’t cure cancer or end poverty either.
It puts all schools that can enroll students from outside a specific attendance zone together. Remember, select was defined in 2013 as schools whose students can "select" their school.
Nonselect schools had students assigned from a static attendance zone. Charter schools and magnet components have changed the education landscape since then and skewed lots of lines.
This is a new option, just as the original split (2013) and expanded split (2016) once were. To me, it is worth a shot.