And now the fun really begins.
The Louisiana high school football season is still young, and the Acadiana area has had its share of entertainment through two weeks. Locally, there’s been one old rivalry matchup (Carencro versus Acadiana), one truly bizarre finish (Northwest versus Eunice) and a handful of highly competitive games (among them: Catholic-New Iberia versus Vermilion Catholic, Ascension Episcopal versus Catholic-Pointe Coupee and Central Catholic versus Loreauville).
Mix in impressive starts by upstart programs, like Southside and Lafayette, and there’s been plenty to discuss.
But Week 3 presents the first area game that will have trouble living up to billing, which is saying something. The hype for Lafayette Christian’s road trip to Acadiana is that pronounced.
“I think there’s more buzz outside of school,” said LCA coach Jacarde Carter. “Around town, there’s a lot of buzz, and it’s a big game. At school, not so much. It’s kind of business as usual.”
“It’s intense (at practice), but we’ve had this level of intensity before. It’s not anything new, per say,” Carter added. “But the level of focus? Our guys are locked in. They’re attentive.”
On paper, the matchup is fascinating.
Both teams are 2-0. LCA is ranked No. 4 in The Acadiana Advocate’s Super 10 and No. 2 in the Louisiana Sports Writer Association’s Class 2A poll. Acadiana is No. 2 in the Super 10 and No. 5 in the LSWA’s 5A ranking.
The two teams combined to win 25 games last year. In this decade alone, they have combined to win five state championships. The Knights, after winning back-to-back Division IV titles, will compete in the Division III playoffs. The Wreckin’ Rams, state champions in 2006, 2010, 2013 and 2014, lost to eventual-champion Zachary in the quarterfinals last year.
But perhaps what makes this game so interesting is that these two Lafayette Parish schools, understandably, have never played in football. To think LCA, whose first year in the LHSAA was 2013, would be tangling with a 5A goliath like Acadiana on the gridiron didn’t seem likely a half a decade ago.
But, alas, the Knights have become a small-school powerhouse and currently hold the state’s longest winning streak at 22 games. In the preseason, LCA was 29th in MaxPreps’ small school national ranking.
“We set out to be champions at first,” Carter said. “Being champions, you want to play against the best. In our area, Acadiana has been the staple for some years. So it was like, ‘Why not play against the best?’ ”
You can’t gripe about the Knights' schedule any longer. Aside from Friday’s matchup against Acadiana, LCA has no-district games against Evangel, St. Helena and Rayne awaiting them. The Knights opened up the season by beating Westgate, a talented Class 4A team that won a playoff game last year 7-0.
Oh, and LCA’s new district includes defending Division III champion Notre Dame and two-time Class 2A finalist Welsh.
Needless to say, the Knights embrace the old saying from Fresno State coach Pat Hill: “Anybody, anytime, anywhere.”
“In the parking lot if we have to,” Carter joked.
Acadiana and LCA also encounter the same problem that comes with success: Few teams wants to play them. But neither shies away from competition, and an in-parish, home-and-home meeting will certainly benefit both financially over the next two years.
“The goal was to make a nondistrict schedule with good football teams, and I think we did that,” Acadiana coach Matt McCullough said. “Also, we’re always looking for closer games because it saves us money, and usually you make more money when you have the home game. It’s tough for us to schedule.
“So it was a good thing that we were able to find two games in Lafayette with Carencro and Lafayette Christian. We’re just trying to get better, working on ourselves. But it’s good that we’re playing another good opponent because it always makes you better.”
As is the case for most teams who play Acadiana, the game itself should be defined by how Lafayette Christian’s defense, which has given up six points and 116 rushing yards through two games, handles the Rams’ veer offense.
The Knights have never played a veer team before — not many teams run in — but they did face a similar style of play in Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s triple-option offense in the jamboree, which the Knights won 20-0. Carter stressed the need for his defensive line to prevent the Rams offensive line from getting to the second and third level.
“It’s definitely a challenge because most people do not stop it,” Carter said of the veer. “So that’s a part of the challenge. The mindset going into it is not to totally shut it down but to eliminate big plays. What we found on film is most of their success comes on the bigger plays. So if we get them tackled and make them march down the field, then we’ve got a good chance to be successful against this offense.
GAME OF THE WEEK
Lafayette Christian at Acadiana
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium
Radio: 1240-AM
Stream: KNIGHTVISIONtv (@lcaknightssports on Facebook)
Records: LCA 2-0; ACA 2-0
Rankings: LCA No. 2 in 2A, No. 4 in area; Acadiana No. 5 in 5A, No. 2 in area
Last season: LCA, 14-0, beat Ascension Catholic in state championship; Acadiana, 11-2, lost to Zachary in quarterfinals
Series: First meeting
Players to watch: LCA — QB/WR Errol Rogers Jr. (6-0, 190, Sr.), QB Ryan Roberts (6-0, 180, Jr.), WR/FS Sage Ryan (6-0, 195, Jr.), RB Logan Gabriel (6-0, 230, Sr.), DL Dillon Borel (5-6, 185, Sr.), LB Princeton Malbrue (6-2, 200, Sr.), LB Nicholas Picard (6-0, 205, Sr.); ACA — QB Keontae Williams (5-10, 180, Sr.), HB Dillan Monette (5-7, 170, Sr.), HB Lucky Brooks (5-10, 205, Sr.), HB Tyvin Zeno (5-9, 180, Jr.), DE Thaos Figaro (6-2, 220, Jr.), LB Derreck Bercier (5-9, 195, Jr.), FS Ian Montz (6-2, 175, Jr.)