After narrowly missing the playoffs last season, the Comeaux High School baseball team is enjoying its best start in years under coach Jeramie Broussard.
The Spartans, who improved to 10-0 with a 7-2 win over Carencro on Tuesday. have done it with timely hitting and an efficient pitching staff that throws strikes.
"Our guys are competing, and showing a lot of grit," said Broussard, who is in his seventh year as head coach and 11th year at the school. "We only have 16 players on the roster, but we have good senior leadership with clutch hitting with runners in scoring position."
Leadoff hitter Caleb Muffoletto has a team-leading .514 batting average to go along with 18 RBIs, six doubles, two triples, a home run and six steals.
Alex Hulin (.435) and Jordy Perez, who bat second and third, are also wielding hot bats. Perez, a transfer from Lafayette High, is hitting .448 with five doubles and a triple.
"Perez is a great ballplayer who has added pop to our lineup," said Broussard, whose team is averaging 9.7 runs per game. "He's also been a big help defensively at first base."
Austin Hillebrandt, Caleb Menard and Jackson Hawsey have also made significant contributions at the plate for the Spartans.
After the Spartans defeated Lafayette Christian 8-7 in the season opener, the pitching staff allowed only 13 runs in the next nine games with four shutouts.
Menard, who also plays centerfield, is 3-0 after throwing a complete game against Carencro. Hawsey and Hillebrandt each have two wins. Hawsey, the staff's hardest-thrower, has 17 strikeouts, while Hillebrandt also has a save and a 0.00 ERA. Hulin (1-0, 18 Ks) and Muffoletto (1-0, 1 save) round out the pitching staff.
"Menard probably hustles more than anybody I've ever seen," Broussard said. "Hillebrandt has a rubber arm and is one of the more vocal leaders who has done a good job in the weight room."
Broussard said the win at LCA last month and the Spartans' two wins over Carencro set the tone for the season.
The Spartans took a 5-0 lead over the Knights and then held on to win by one run.
"Those were two big wins," he said. "Carencro is a crosstown rival who will win a lot of games. LCA will win 20 games. We had a bad inning in the LCA game, then we had to make plays under pressure. We would have lost that game last year."