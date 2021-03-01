HAMMOND — After Highland Baptist was eliminated in the quarterfinals last year by Cedar Creek, Bri Sensley and Marin Barras were determined to prevent that from happening in the Division IV semifinals Monday.
Sensley scored 17 points with six rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Barras added 15 points, 29 rebounds and three blocks as the Bears defeated the Cougars 45-39 at Southeastern Louisiana University.
In the second quarter, the No. 2 Bears (23-4) took a 23-4 lead on a three-point play by Sensley, who was 6-of-9 from the floor.
"I was very excited going into this game," Sensley said. "Honestly, there were a little nerves that I had, but mainly I just wanted to win. I was very hungry. I was just ready to play and ready to get this win.
"I was so determined that we were not going to be beaten by Cedar Creek again. I was like, 'Hey, I'm going to leave it all on the floor, give it all I've got, and we'll see how it goes.' "
The No. 3 Cougars, who got 18 points from Sarah Adams, shot only 25.8%.
"We talked about team defense and trusting each other," Highland coach Carol Sensley said. "I wanted high-intensity defense, and the girls have done that."
"M'Kiyiah Olivier did a phenomenal job defending No. 10 (Adams). Our team defense, with trusting each other and switching on screens, was necessary to contain Cedar Creek. We carried that out. That was big."
With 18 defensive rebounds, Barras limited Cedar Creek to one shot on most possessions.
"I came into this game averaging 15 rebounds," Barras said. "Coach Sensley said that Cedar Creek was wanting to control the boards.
"Coach said they thought they were going to get the ball every time. I couldn't let that happen. I had to find somebody, put a body on them, and go for it."
Bri Sensley was highly motivated after the junior guard sat out approximately 1½ quarters in the quarterfinals because of foul trouble.
"I knew they were going to key on Marin," she said. "I knew I needed to step up, take some pressure off her, and do my job as best I can to help her out and help the rest of my team."
Cedar Creek (21-4) mounted a comeback bid in the second half. The Cougars outscored Highland 20-12 in the fourth quarter and trimmed the deficit to five points in the final two minutes.
"We talked about two things at halftime," Cedar Creek coach Gene VanDenLangenberg said. "We had to keep (Barras) from getting those put-backs from offensive rebounds.
"And we had to get more physical. The game was played in a very physical manner. There was a lot of getting after it inside. We didn't get after it too much in the first half. In the second half, we were a lot more physical. I thought we did phenomenal in the second half."