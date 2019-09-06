CHURCH POINT – If there was any question about how the Notre Dame offense would handle Ben Broussard’s absence in a meaningful game, junior Parker Seilhan provided the answer on the Pioneers’ first play from scrimmage Friday night.
The Notre Dame backup quarterback dropped back to throw off a play-action fake and hit Barrett Harrington in stride for a 70-yard touchdown. That was part of Seilhan’s 232-yard, three-touchdown effort in the first half, helping the defending-champion Pios (1-0) grab a 41-6 lead heading into halftime before taking a 48-6 win over Church Point.
“I was nervous before the first play,” said Seilhan, who added a rushing touchdown in the second half. “But after that, everything went away.”
Although he’s not expected to miss much time, Broussard chipped a bone in his right hand during the Pios’ annual fall scrimmage against St. Thomas More. That thrusted Seilhan into the starting lineup for Notre Dame’s jamboree against Southside. The 6-foot-4 right-hander threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jack Faulk during the first quarter of the 21-14 win against the Sharks.
“If I had come into this game without any experience,” Seilhan said, “then it would have been a lot more difficult. But just those two quarters in the jamboree helped a lot.”
On Friday against the Bears, who the Pios haven’t played since the two were in the same Class 3A district, Seilhan showed no nerves over his first career start.
He completed 10 of his 13 throws in the first half, five of those completions going to Faulk for 63 yards and two touchdowns. One of those scoring hook-ups with Faulk came on a slant on fourth down at the Church Point 15 midway through the second quarter.
“I thought he did a really nice job,” said Notre Dame Lewis Cook. “It looked like he was in control of what was going on and just executed really well. I was really pleased to see that.”
Notre Dame led 27-6 before Faulk’s first touchdown, but it was an impressive response from Seilhan and the Pios’ offense after Bears halfback Gavin Richard scored Church Point’s only touchdown on an 80-yard run.
Aside from Richard’s long run, Notre Dame’s defense held the Bears to 135 total yards and six first downs. Zac Higginbotham intercepted a pass and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Nick Gautreaux added a pick in the second half.
Seilhan then led Notre Dame on a scoring drive to close the first half, completing passes of 16, 10 and 30 on the series. Seilhan punctuated the drive by firing a back-shoulder pass to Faulk for 6-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the half.
Cook didn’t make things complicated for Seilhan, but the coach’s passing game is usually patient and selective regardless of the quarterback. Screens to running backs and receivers were heavily featured Friday, and Seilhan looked exceedingly comfortable taking what the defense gave him.
“Quick slants, quick hitches,” Seilhan said of the game plan. “The corners were playing far off the ball, so we just took advantage of it. The line did everything perfect. Made my job super easy.”
In the preseason, Cook had been devising ways to utilize Broussard’s running ability more, such as moving the senior to slot back and inserting Seilhan at quarterback. Those wrinkles in the playbook may not come until later in the season, but Cook said Seilhan’s play makes him much more confident to try it out when his returning starter is healthy.
“Ben’s our guy. He took us to the championship,” Cook said. “But we planned all along that those two would be in the game at the same time. Ben would go in the slot. He’s as good a runner as we have on the team. Now, I won’t have nearly as much anxiety putting Parker out there.”