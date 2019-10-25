MOSS BLUFF — Life imitated art Thursday night at Wayne Hooper Memorial Stadium in Moss Bluff.

The Sam Houston Broncos and the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams played in their own Tecmo Bowl ... and the Rams’ Dillan Monette played the role of Bo Jackson.

Monette set a new school record for most rushing yards in a single game, running for 343 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Wreckin’ Rams to an 82-41 victory over the Broncos.

Monette’s total surpassed Alley Broussard’s old record of 321 yards set in 2001 against New Iberia. The 82-point output set the record for most points in a single game, breaking the 77-point tally recorded in the 2013 Class 5A state championship game.

"It's good to see," AHS coach Matt McCullough said of Monette. "He hasn't had a lot of big games this year because we've gotten him out of the game early. This one, of course, was closer until the end, so we kept him in there longer."

In all, Acadiana and Sam Houston combined for 1,171 yards of total offense, with Acadiana accounting for 714 of those yards—658 of them coming on the ground. The Rams scored on all but the last of their 14 possessions, during which time expired.

“(It’s part of) [t]he master plan,” Monette tweeted after the game. “Thanks everyone, especially my coaching staff and amazing teammates that became a family to me.”

Monette’s first touchdown came on Acadiana’s second offensive play of the game. Monette scored on a 34-yard option play to put the Wreckin’ Rams on the board 1:36 into the game.

Junior linebacker Caleb Arceneaux set up the scoring drive after recovering a Dylan Abshire fumble on Sam Houston’s second offensive play.

Quick scores and solid defense defined the rest of the first quarter.

Sam Houston responded 64 seconds later when quarterback Kyle Bartley threw a 33-yard touchdown pass Luke Yuhasz.

Acadiana followed up with a two-play, 76-yard, 35-second drive. Lucky Brooks opened the drive with a 74-yard touchdown run and closed it with a two-yard dive into the end zone.

On the ensuing Sam Houston drive, Arceneaux picked off Bartley to set up a four-play drive capped off by Monette’s second touchdown of the night—a 16-yard effort.

"You're so happy to see a kid like Dillan have success because of his work ethic," McCullough said. "His mindset on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is so good. Of course, he's a great athlete, but he's really ramped it up this year. He really understands how big the preparation is with everything that we do.

"He even stays after practice and helps some of the younger backs with everything we're doing two or three days a week. Guys like that deserve everything they get."

The Broncos came back with a touchdown of their own on the next drive. Grice scored on a 33-yard shovel pass from Bartley to make the score 21-14 with 4:50 remaining in the first quarter.

The Rams wasted no time scoring their next touchdown. Monette scored his third touchdown on the first play of the ensuing drive, running 71 yards to make the score 28-14 with 4:39 left in the opening frame.

A Jermaine Paris interception gave Acadiana the ball back two minutes later. Monette capitalized on the opportunity, scoring his fourth touchdown—a 1-yard run—on the ensuing drive.

Monette ended the first quarter with 181 yards and four touchdowns. His other two scores came in the second quarter on runs of 10 and 59 yards.

Still, Sam Houston hung around throughout the first half. Grice scored two more touchdowns—a 6-yard reception and a 99-yard kickoff return—to make the score 56-41 at the half.

The Acadiana defense played a spectacular second half. The Wreckin’ Rams held Sam Houston to 77 yards of total offense in the final two quarters en route to pitching a second-half shutout. That defensive effort included the Rams’ third interception of the night. Ian Montz picked off Bartley to set up Acadiana’s final scoring drive.

"We kind of made an adjustment," McCullough said of the defensive improvement in the second half. "We were in base defense in the first half and they're talented and made some plays. We also missed a couple of assignments. We made an adjustment in the second half and we played really well in the second half."

Meanwhile, the Rams offense continued to dominate. Tyvin Zeno scored two rushing touchdowns, while Brooks and Omiri Wiggins each contributed a touchdown each in the second half.

Brooks finished the night with 140 rushing yards. Zeno narrowly missed the century mark, tallying 98 yards on the ground.

Acadiana (8-0, 5-0) return to Calcasieu Parish next Friday to play Barbe. Sam Houston (6-2, 4-1) travels to play Lafayette High next Friday.