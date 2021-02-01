Acadiana High defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold will never be surprised by any success Wreckin’ Rams’ junior defensive lineman Walter Bob enjoys on the football field.

So it wasn’t shocking when Bob let the world know Monday that he was “100% committed” to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Bob also announced an offer from Penn State on Monday.

“At the beginning of the year, he was a defensive end,” Seibold said. “What we realized is he was really good doing some things at end but hadn’t quite mastered some of the other ones quite yet. So we moved him inside midway through the season, and he became a complete mismatch for everybody he played against.”

Bob became a disruptive force for opposing offenses.

“We knew what kind of athleticism he had,” Seibold said. “What we did not see from him as a sophomore that we saw as a junior was his ability to completely take over a game. For him to be a mismatch against anybody who was around him.”

The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder had certainly showed potential before this season, but like All-Metro Defensive Player of the Year Cam George, the light really went on his junior season.

“Cam turned it on as a junior and so did Walter,” Seibold said. “Both he and Cam’s engines run really hot.”

Bob finished with 38 solos, 27 assists, 10 sacks, 11 stops behind the line and 11 quarterback hurries.

“He gets after people,” Seibold added. “He just enjoys playing the game. He really just loves being out there. From the standpoint of physicality, he’s a mismatch for most people he goes up against.”

Seibold said Bob is also a coachable athlete who loves the game.

“He’s got a wonderful personality — smiling, happy-go-lucky,” he said. “He’s a very personable kid, very outgoing, will talk to anybody, always smiling, rarely has a bad day.

“He’s a very engaging type kid. He’s very fun to coach. He loves practice. Anything that he can be out there doing that type of stuff, he loves it — weight room, drill work, team, it doesn’t matter. He’s having fun.”

The best guess is Bob will return to defensive end for his senior season, but Seibold wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up playing offense on the collegiate level.

“He’s an edge guy,” Seibold said. “But he also might be a Power Five tight end. He might be the type of guy people might want to play at H-back. He’s got the physical tools to be able to do either one. He can catch, he can bend and he has good enough feet to run routes.

"He’s going to be a guy that they’re going to be able to get in and they’re going to decide what to do with him. No matter where he ends up, he’s going to put in the effort to make himself great and he’s going to be able to physically handle it."