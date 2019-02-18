Girls basketball
Nonselect playoffs
Class 5A
Regional
(1) Sam Houston 76, (17) Ruston 44
(9) Captain Shreve 59, (8) Ponchatoula 53
(5) East Ascension 56, (12) Chalmette 33
(4) LaGrange 55, (13) H.L. Bourgeois 38
(14) Thibodaux at (3) Ouachita
(6) Denham Springs 57, (11) Northshore 35
(7) Natchitoches Central 47, (10) West Monroe 46
(2) Walker 55, (15) Sulphur 38
Class 4A
Regional
(1) Benton 67, (16) Plaquemine 47
(8) South Lafourche 64, (9) Salmen 58
(5) Ellender 59 (21) Woodlawn-Shreve 39
(4) South Terrebonne 35, (13) Opelousas 27
(3) Minden 65, (14) West Ouachita 36
(6) DeRidder 56, (11) Helen Cox 42
(7) Neville 45, (10) Assumption 32
(2) Warren Easton 82, (15) Cecilia 49
Class 3A
Regional
(1) Loranger 72, (16) Westlake 52
(24) Madison Parish 46, (8) Iota 36
(5) South Beauregard 54, (12) Jewel Sumner 50
(4) Northwest 69, (20) Sterlington 48
(3) Albany 76, (14) Kaplan 54
(6) Caldwell Parish 63, (11) Glen Oaks 34
(7) Donaldsonville 65, (10) Washington-Marion 61
(2) Madison Prep 57, (18) Richwood 50
Class 2A
Regional
(1) Doyle 77, (17) Avoyelles Charter 50
(8) Rayville 58, (9) Ferriday 47
(5) Lake Arthur 76, (12) Mangham 58
(4) Mansfield 59, (13) St. Helena 36
(3) Rapides 77, (19) Independence 57
(6) Red River 63, (11) East Beauregard 37
(7) Amite 80, (10) ML King 44
(2) North Caddo 94, (15) Oakdale 28
Class 1A
Regional
(1) East Iberville 32, (16) Delta Charter 30
(9) Haynesville 68, (8) Logansport 40
(12) Jonesboro-Hodge 70, (5) North Central 63
(4) Delhi 73, (13) White Castle 61
(3) Elton 58, (14) Merryville 30
(6) Tensas 56, (22) Arcadia 38
(7) West St. John 42, (10) Grand Lake 39
(2) KIPP B.T. Washington 55, (15) Homer 35
Class B
Regional
(1) Stanley 69, (17) Quitman 36
(9) Zwolle 59, (8) Castor 51
(5) Hicks 96, (12) Pitkin 73
(4) Florien at (20) Bell City
(3) Fairview 88, (19) Elizabeth 29
(6) Holden 67, (11) Lacassine 53
(10) Hathaway 59, (7) Choudrant 47
(2) Anacoco 71, (15) Monterey 27
Class C
Regional
(1) Plainview 93, (16) Calvin 44
(8) Harrisonburg 41, (9) Saline 36
(5) Singer 70, (12) Pleasant Hill 50
(4) Ebarb 73, (13) Grand Isle 12
(14) Starks 40, (3) Summerfield 31
(6) Reeves 61, (11) Epps 50
(7) Gibsland-Coleman 47, (10) Johnson Bayou 33
(2) Atlanta 74, (15) Evans 52
Nonselect playoffs
Division I
Quarterfinals
(1) John Curtis 84, (8) Evangel Christian 24
(5) St. Joseph’s (13-18) at (4) Chapelle (13-15)
(6) Scotlandville (8-20) at (3) Mt. Carmel (20-9)
(7) Byrd (4-25) at (2) Dominican (23-6)
Division II
Regional
(1) Lee High 91, (17) Hannan 26
(8) St. Thomas More 47, (9) Ben Franklin 33
(5) Teurlings Catholic 47, (12) Vandebilt 43
(4) Ursuline 70, (20) St. Charles Catholic 23
(3) University 86, (14) Parkview Baptist 28
(6) Loyola Prep 53, (11) St. Michael 41
(7) Cabrini 52, (10) Haynes Academy 35
(2) St. Louis 100, (18) De La Salle 27
Division III
Regional
(1) St. Thomas Aquinas (17-10) gets bye
(9) Dunham 50, (8) The Church Academy 38
(5) Metairie Park Country Day 48, (12) Menard 29
(4) Episcopal 40, (13) Notre Dame 36
(3) St. Katharine Drexel 52, (14) Riverside Academy 45
(6) McGehee 49, (11) Newman 41
(10) St. Mary’s Academy 45, (7) Catholic-NI 35
(2) Northlake Christian 60, (15) Ascension Episcopal 14
Division IV
Regional
(1) Lafayette Christian 85, (16) St. Edmund 28
(8) Central Catholic 54, (9) Highland Baptist 53
(5) Ouachita Parish 53, (12) Ascension Christian 41(13) St. Frederick at (4) Cedar Creek
(3) Vermilion Catholic 71, (14) University Academy-Cenla 20
(6) St. Mary’s 51, (11) Hanson Memorial 31
(10) St. Martin’s Episcopal 32, (7) Opelousas Catholic 28
(2) Houma Christian 68, (15) St. John 26
Division V
quarterfinals
(1) Claiborne Christian (16-16)-bye
(5) Grace Christian (10-20) at (4) Christ Episcopal (6-15)
(6) St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville (2-24) at (3) Family Christian (19-11)
(2) Family Community (14-10) gets bye
Girls boxscores
Cabrini 52, Haynes 35
Haynes 9 15 5 6-35
Cabrini 12 13 9 18-52
SCORING: HAYNES: Jerrial McNatt 12, Maddie Edmonson 7; CABRINI: Karlie Schnauder 18, Hannah Weston 13
Dunham 50, Church Academy 38
Dunham 5 12 14 19-50
Church Academy 6 8 9 15-38
SCORING: DUNHAM: Laila Hampton 25, Sophine Moreaux 17, Kyla Johnson 8, CHURCH ACADEMY: Jewel Jones 19, Angel Batarseh 10, Sheraun Jackson 5, Katelyn Robertson 4
3-POINT GOALS: Dunham 1 (Moreaux), Church Academy 6 ( Jones 3, Batarseh 2, Jackson)
Records: Dunham 16-16, Church Academy 21-12
Holden 67, Lacassine 53
Lacassine 19 10 10 14-53
Holden 19 20 19 9-67
SCORING: LACASSINE: Haylie Hoffpauir 26, Vanessa Duhe 21, Kristy Broxton 6, HOLDEN: Jaycee Hughes 20, Cambree Courtney 13, Emma Hutichinson 11, Emmaleigh Bertrand 8, Camille Comish 6, Taylor Forbes 5, Allie Smith 4
3-POINT GOALS: Lacassin: 8 (Hoffpauir), Holden 1 ( Hughes)
Records: Lacassine 20-18, Holden 23-10
Lee 91, Hannan 26
Hannan 7 5 8 6-26
Lee High 27 25 19 20-91
SCORING: HANNAN: M. Kramer 10, G. Spinks 6, A. Dale 6, M. Banta 4, LEE: D. Hunter 22, A. Lagarde 17, M. Hives 13, I. Hatch 11, M. Spears 9, C. Myers 7, R. Williams 4, A. Holiday 4, D. Daniels 2. M. Williams 2
3-POINT GOALS: Hannan 1 (G. Spinks), Lee 7 (Hunter 4, Hives, Hatch, Legarde)
Records: Lee High 34-2
University 86, Parkview Baptist 28
Parkview Baptist 8 9 6 5-28
University 19 24 22 21-86
SCORING: PARKVIEW: Aliaysia Cyprie 11, Shelby Graham 6, Bari Robinson 6, Jaylen Wright 5, U-HIGH: Sahcani Sancho 25, Kenndi Paul 24, Alyssa Fisher 21, Colleen Temple 6, Katie White 6, Jayda Latore 4
3-POINT GOALS: Parkview 5 (Cyprie 2, Robinson 2, Wright), U-High 8 (Sancho 4, Fisher 2, White 2)
Records: Parkview 7-15, U-High 24-12
Walker 55, Sulphur 38
SCORING: SULPHUR: Addy Tremie 12, Mo Patterson 10, Reagan Hjoro 8, Alyssa Navarre 8, WALKER: Tiara Young 26, Tarondia Harrell 8, Trinity Harrell 6, Katelyn Hayes 5, MaKayla Rothnan 5, Candace Ellis 3, Victoria Smith 2
3-POINT GOALS: Sulphur 4 (Tremie), Walker 6 (T. Harrell 2, Hayes, Rothman, Young, Ellis)
Records: Walker 31-4
Warren Easton 82, Cecilia 49
Cecilia 4 12 13 20-49
Warren Easton 27 18 27 10-82
SCORING: CECILIA: Cordel Batiste 21, Karanay Alexander 12; Asia Guidry 8; Brianna Green 5, Alaysiah Davis 2, Regina Boutte 1; EASTON: Breanna Sutton 26; Cambria Lewis 25; Skylar Davis 16, Casey Harris 6, Tianna Williams 5, Irmani Turner 2, Kayla Johnson 1
3-POINT GOALS: CECILIA: 4 (4 Batiste) EASTON: 5 ( Lewis 3, Harris, Williams)
Records: Cecilia 20-10; Easton 29-5
Boys golf
At The Island-Plaquemine
Par 36
Team scores: 1. University 165. 2. Plaquemine 202. 3. Brusly 239
Medalists: 1. Luke Haskew, University, 35. 2. Win Dupree, University, 41. 3. Preston Acosta, St. John, 41
At Webb Park
Note: No team scores
1. Sam Dupeire, St. Michael, 38. 2. Talmar Butler, St. Michael, 55. 3. 3. Justin Stewart (Woodlawn)-59
At Pelican Point
Par 35
1. St. Amant 172. 2. Dutchtown 186. 3. East Acsension 207
Medalists: 1. Peyton Canter 38. 2. Canaan Glover 40. 3. Connor Franta & Gage Landry 43.
Boys bowling
Baton Rouge High 24 Zachary 3
High Series: BRHS: Jose Coston 617, Zachary: Anthony D’Esposito 182
High Game: BRHS: Jose Coston 228, Daytin Thomas 221, Zachary: Anthony D’Espostio 182
Lee 17, St Michael 10
High Series: Lee: Joshua Green 693
St. Michael: Logan Rainey 542
High Game: Lee: Joshua Green, 245, Jason Collins 170, St. Michael: Logan Rainey 203, Douglas Ngo 154
Girls bowling
Lutcher 23 St. Joseph’s 4
High Series: Lutcher: Sarah McAllister 350, SJA: Brocklynne Hunt 432
High Game: Lutcher: Camryn Long 116, Sarah McAllister 128, Mallory Lambert 114, SJA: Brocklynne Hunt 162, Emily DeSoto 138, Erin Constant 145
Co-ed bowling
Runnels 21, Glen Oaks 7
High Series: Runnels: Karli Hebert 160, Glen Oaks Shylan Matthews 150
High Game: Runnels: Karli Hebert 420, Mitchell Egger 405, Rachel Hargrove 364; Glen Oaks: Shylan Matthews 392, LaTray Lathers 307
Tennis
Boys
U-HIGH 1, LIVE OAK 0
Doubles: 1. Ryan Gemillion-Thomas Teepell (U-High) def. Cole Crenshaw- Thomas Buckmann (Live Oak) 6-0, 6-0
Dunham 4, West Feliciana 0
Singles
K Pastor (D) def. B O’Brien (WF) 6-0,6-3
H Dudley (D) def. K Mathews (WF) 6-0,6-1
Doubles: M Dudley/E Gleason (D) def. A LeDoux/C Weller (WF) 6-1, 6-0
D Crump/L Nguyen (D) def. M Corlew/G Rome (WF) 6-0, 6-0
Girls
U-HIGH 4, LIVE OAK 1
Singles: Mary Page Woode (U-High) def. Nicole Marchand (Live Oak) 7-5, 6-3
Hannah Kaplan (U-High) def. Molly Fann (Live Oak) 6-2, 6-1
Doubles: Ivy Terrell-Brooke Daniel (Live Oak) def. Zoe Joubert-Paige Fellows (U-High) 6-3, 6-4
Emma Kate Conner-Tilley Robinson (U-High) def. Ainsley Davis-Alyssa Bueche (Live Oak) 6-3, 6-0
Livia Roy-Morgan Rathcke (UHigh) def. Callie Rogers-Faith Hughes 6-1, 6-1
West Feliciana 3, Dunham 1
Singles: M. Lindsey (WF)def L. McFeattes( D) 6-3, 6-1. A. Negulesca (D)def B. Lindsey (WF)6-1,6-1.
Doubles: C. Harvey-K. Jones (WF) def S. Breland/A. McCarthy (D) 6-0,6-1
B. Leming/N. Wilson (WF) def K. Lodrigue/J. Fair (D) 6-0,6-1