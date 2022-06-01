The Teurlings Catholic football team had no problem scoring points last season
That trend should continue this year as the Rebels return every skill player except for tight end Matthew Marceaux.
Quarterback Preston Welch (6-2, 200, Jr.) passed for 2,500 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Rebels, who went 6-5 and averaged 36 points per game during the regular season.
"Preston looked comfortable in the spring game against Southside, which had a defense that blitzed heavily," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "He hung in there, made some really big throws and did a good job escaping and evading the pass rush by keeping his eyes down the field."
Kentrell Prejean, a rising senior, was near the top of the metro area's leaderboard with over 1,000 yards receiving. In a Week 4 win over Notre Dame, Prejean caught nine passes for 293 yards.
"We have a logjam at receiver, which is a good problem to have," Charpentier said.
Hayden Vice, Matthew Mayfield, Bradford Cain and Cade Robin were in the starting rotation last year. They'll be joined by sophomores Cade Cother and Carlos O'Brien, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder with big-play ability.
Charpentier is also excited about sophomore quarterback Jack Purser.
Mayfield, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior, is an electric athlete who will also take snaps on defense.
"Mayfield is really able to cover a lot of ground," Charpentier said of the two-way player's defensive ability.
Tanner Brinkman and Lawson Brickner, the top two rushers, both return. Brinkman topped the 1,000-yard mark last season.
"We weren't real interested in giving Tanner a ton of carries in the spring game," Charpentier said. "We wanted to make sure he stayed healthy. We know what he can do."
Carter Fontenot, Jacob Dartez and Will Godchaux should be formidable at linebacker, while Owen deBoisblanc is an aggressive tweener at linebacker/safety who will be joined by Mayfield.
Charpentier wants to see the Rebels put teams away when the season starts. Teurlings held first-half leads against Westgate, St. Thomas More and Carencro before losing each of those District 5-4A games.
"We had a lot of people on the ropes, but we have to knock them out," he said. "When you're playing in big games, you have to put it all together in the second half. The big thing is having the right mindset and mentality.
"Most high school football games aren't won. They are lost. In order to win, we have to avoid critical errors and have the right mindset, the right mentality."