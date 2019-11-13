With the high school football postseason beginning this week, I decided against publishing a final Super 10 ranking for Acadiana-area teams Monday.
My opinion doesn’t really matter to begin with, but especially with playoff teams being divided into nine brackets and seeded accordingly, ranking local teams based on performance in the regular season is even less relevant.
But if you’re wondering what my final Super 10 would have been, here it is:
1. Acadiana (10-0)
2. Lafayette Christian (9-1)
3. St. Thomas More (8-2)
4. Notre Dame (8-1)
5. Carencro (8-2)
6. Westgate (8-2)
7. Breaux Bridge (8-2)
8. Church Point (7-2)
9. Opelousas Catholic (9-1)
10. Vermilion Catholic (9-1)
The only real change to the ranking from the previous week is Westgate falling from No. 3 to No. 6 after losing its regular-season finale to Carencro. STM, Notre Dame and Carencro all moved up one spot in response. Teurlings Catholic, Catholic-New Iberia and Eunice would have been just on the outside of my top 10.
But, again, none of that matters. No team’s goal is to finish No. 1 in this silly ranking.
Perhaps the only thing relevant about the final ranking is that the entire top 10 — and three that just missed the cut — are hosting their first playoff game. In the case of LCA, STM and Notre Dame, they will do so after bye weeks.
The top three teams and Vermilion Catholic are No. 1 seeds. Notre Dame and Opelousas Catholic are seeded second in their brackets. Carencro, Breaux Bridge, Eunice and Westgate are Nos. 5, 6, 9 and 10 in Class 4A playoffs. Finally, Church Point, Teurlings Catholic and Catholic-New Iberia are all seeded seventh.
Translation: This area has seriously good football teams, and I’d guess half of the above teams, if not more, will still be playing on Black Friday. We’re likely to have a surprise team reach the third round, too.
This is where the fun really begins, and there are a few things to be watching during the first round and beyond. Here are a few thoughts and predictions for local teams:
Best bet to reach the state finals: St. Thomas More
The Cougars need to win only two games to get to the Division II final, and, frankly, no one on STM’s side of the bracket seems to be on its level.
Team seemingly on a mission: Acadiana
The Class 5A playoffs are always rife with challenges, but the top-seeded Wreckin’ Rams have proven throughout that they are a complete team. I will take Acadiana in a potential semifinal matchup with East Ascension or two-time champion Zachary.
Team you shouldn’t doubt: Lafayette Christian
I’ve doubted top-seeded LCA several times over the past three seasons for various reasons, but the two-time reigning champion Knights seem to prove me wrong each time. Even if LCA has to play Newman and stud quarterback Arch Manning in the Division III semifinals, I’ll take Jacarde Carter’s squad.
Best non-No. 1 seed: Notre Dame
This one is tougher to pick, but I have to go with the reigning champion Pios. Notre Dame lost stud tailback C.J. Thibodeaux for the season, and its side of the Division III bracket, with Catholic-New Iberia and No. 3 St. Charles Catholic lurking, is extremely difficult. But this is still a team coached by Lewis Cook.
Preseason sleeper I still like: Carencro
After two subpar years by its standards, Carencro seemed primed for a resurgence in Tony Courville’s third year. I was skeptical about them rebounding from halfback Traylon Prejean’s season-ending injury, but the win against Westgate showed me plenty about the Bears’ mettle. Despite being on the side of the bracket with No. 1 Lakeshore, I like Carencro’s draw in Class 4A.
Best dark horse: Church Point
Winners of seven straight games, the Bears seemed poised for their first quarterfinal appearance since 2013. They also avoid St. James, which appears to be a really strong No. 1 seed. The Class 3A playoffs are always a crapshoot.
First-round upset pick: No. 25 Erath over No. 8 Marksville
No disrespect intended to Marksville, a school in a town I’m fond of, but I like Erath in this Class 3A matchup. An upset could be contingent on the health of Bobcats quarterback Luke LeBlanc, but backup Ryan Richard played well in the regular-season finale against Abbeville. The Bobcats and Tigers have one common opponent from the regular season, Crowley. Erath beat the Gents by four, while the Marksville lost to them by 24.