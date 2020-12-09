One of the top preseason tournaments in the state returns to Northside High School in the Sixth Annual Big Dave Classic boys basketball tournament.
The tournament is named in honor of Dave Thibodeaux, a longtime AAU basketball coach and local sports enthusiast who died of a heart attack in 2014.
This year's tournament features three reigning state champions in Peabody (Class 4A), North Central (Class 1A) and Jehovah-Jireh (Division IV).
Also in the field are traditional powerhouses Washington-Marion, Lafayette Christian, Southwood and Plaquemine.
Schedule
At Northside High
Thursday's games
Boys gym
Lafayette Christian vs. Plaquemine, 4 p.m.
Beau Chene vs. Peabody, 5:30 p.m.
Ville Platte vs. Northside, 7 p.m.
Girls gym
Washington-Marion vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 5 p.m.
Northwest vs. Lafayette High, 6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
Boys gym
Northwest vs. Cecilia, 3:30 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh vs. Beau Chene, 5 p.m.
Peabody vs. Southwood, 6:30 p.m.
Northside vs. Delhi, 8 p.m.
Girls gym
Lafayette High vs. Washington-Marion, 4 p.m.
Plaquemine vs. North Central, 5:30 p.m.
Ville Platte vs. Lafayette Christian, 7 p.m.
Saturday's games
Boys gym
Lafayette High vs. Plaquemine, 2:30 p.m.
Cecilia vs. Washington-Marion, 4 p.m.
North Central vs. Peabody, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Christian vs. Northside, 7 p.m.
Girls gym
Southwood vs. Ville Platte, 2 p.m.
Delhi vs. Beau Chene, 3:30 p.m.
David Thibodaux vs. Northwest, 5 p.m.