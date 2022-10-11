The word around Carencro High is freshman receiver Chantz Babineaux could be the best player to come through the football program since Kevin Faulk.
That's quite a compliment considering the college talent that the Bears consistently produce.
"Those are some humongous words," Bears coach Tony Courville said when asked about the comparisons between Babineaux and Faulk.
"You're waiting for the moment to be too big for him, but he's able to handle all that stuff. He's also a very humble kid. Off the field, he's quiet. He always has a big smile on his face, and he loves his teammates. He'll be the first one to tell you that."
Babineaux has caught 15 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns for the 5-1 Bears. In last week's 40-30 District 3-5A win over Lafayette High, he caught three passes for 106 yards and two scores and also threw a touchdown pass.
"He's our quarterback of the future," Courville said of Babineaux, who is also a baseball standout who throws left-handed. "He's our punter and plays the 'star' position on defense, which is a safety/linebacker hybrid position."
The Bears are 4-1 in district with the Division I select No. 6 power rating entering this week's game at Comeaux (0-6. 0-4).
Campisi ultimate workhorse
It seems like an understatement to call Kaplan running back Caden Campisi a "workhorse."
The senior has carried the football 183 times for 1,302 yards and 17 touchdowns for the 4-2 Pirates. Only two other area rushers, Carencro's Chantz Ceaser (105-543, 12 TDs) and Notre Dame's Jake Brouillette (106-546, 11 TDs), have topped the 100-carry threshold.
"When I'm calling plays, I'm thinking of being more balanced and the next thing you know, Caden has 30 carries," Pirates coach Cory Brodie said. "Eventually someone is going to line up to stop him, but with him getting eight to nine yards per carry, it's hard to veer off from giving him the football."
In last week's 49-35 District 5-3A win over Crowley, Campisi rushed for 304 yards and five scores on 33 attempts. If he continues at this pace and the Pirates win a couple of playoff games, Campisi could break the Vermilion Parish record set last year by Abbeville's Blake Saddler.
"The parish record is around 2,200 yards," Brodie said. "Caden has a real chance of rushing for 4,000 career yards. We're looking for his freshman statistics."
Before the season, Campisi set a goal of 1,500 rushing yards for his senior campaign.
"We've never talked about it since then," said Brodie, whose team hosts Erath (3-3, 0-1) on Thursday. "We're going to need to re-establish his season goal since he has 1,300-plus yards through six games.
"His personal goals also included winning the district championship and district MVP. The more games you win, the more accolades you're going to get."
Church Point still rolling
Church Point, which hasn't lost a regular season game since Week 2 of 2019, will aim to keep its streak rolling in a District 6-3A contest this week against Northwest (3-3, 0-1).
As usual, the Bears (6-0, 1-0) have relied on a formidable rushing attack. Tylon Citizen leads the team with 851 yards on 66 carries and 13 TDs, followed by Jaden Reece (64-456, 11 TDs) and Jalon Reece (58-372, three TDs).
"It's a matter of getting the kids to buy in," Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux said when asked about the 28-game regular season winning streak. "We have to prepare the same, so matter the opponent.
"They're aware of (the winning streak), especially the older kids who have been part of it for three years. The older ones stress to the younger ones to make sure they get ready during the week. We have to focus on ourselves and try to get better each and every day."
When the playoffs begin, the Bears will be striving to reach the Division II finals after consecutive Class 3A semifinals appearances in 2020 and 2021.
"On paper, I would say we're not as talented this year compared to those last two teams," Arceneaux said. "This year's team does have good senior leadership that helps the kids show up and work hard every day. That way, it's hard for the younger ones not to get on board.
"They play for each other. They have a lot of respect for each other."
The Bears came from behind to win their jamboree game against Kaplan, as well as their first three regular season games against Eunice, Kinder and Rayne.
"They find a way to win," Arceneaux said of the Bears, who hold the Division II non-select No. 6 power rating.