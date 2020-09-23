WHAT WE KNOW
While the Delcambre Panthers are a young team overall, they appear to have a solid senior group.
That group is led by quarterback Kalob Moneaux, who has a strong arm and some mobility to go with it. The Panthers also a have a nice senior running back duo in Jamian Guy and Noah Broussard, and they'll be expected to shoulder the load with last year's leading rusher Parker Nunez having graduated.
"He (Moneaux) is a real smart kid," Panthers head coach Artie Liuzza said. "He knows where everyone's supposed to be and when they're supposed to be there. He has a real good arm, and we're going to try to do some things to get back in the pocket and protected this year so he can utilize that. He's also an okay runner, so we're going to try to utilize that a little bit this year."
"In the backfield we've got Jamian Guy, who's kind of a speedster like Parker was, and Noah Broussard is a bit of a bruiser there, so we kind of have a one-two punch with those guys, so I think if we can get them going, that hey can be pretty productive for us."
The offensive line and receiving corps have some new faces, but they do return senior slot receiver Hayden Fredrick along with imposing sophomore left tackle Chad Olivier, who will also start on the defensive line this season.
"We have Noah Gary who's a first-time starter at receiver, but he's a senior," Liuzza said. "We have Hayden Fredrick who's also a senior slot receiver, so I think both being seniors and being confident in our system, I'm hoping we can get them the football and hopefully have more of a passing game this year. Chad (Olivier) started for us a freshman last year, and this year of course he understands the offense better. He's understanding his techniques better, and so we're looking for a big year from him.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
While the Panthers have some promising pieces, depth is almost always a concern for a school their size, especially on defense.
The defense has a total of seven returning starters, most of which also start on offense. The linebacking corps has a pair of starters returning in junior linebackers in Bouton and Rogan Saunier along with senior safeties Parker LeBlanc and Miguel Hernandez returning in the secondary.
"They (Bouton and Saunier) both started as sophomores last year, so a full season under their belt as our inside linebackers hopefully will pay dividends for them as juniors," Liuzza said. "They work well together. They're best friends on and off the field, so there's good chemistry going on in the inside, so we're looking for big things out of them. Parker (LeBlanc) and Miguel (Hernandez) aren't big guys, but I tell you, they play a lot bigger than their stature. Both of them have a lot of speed with them, have a lot of aggression with them, and they love playing the game of football, so they're going to be fun to watch this year."
Guy, Oliver, Bouton and others will have to go both ways this season, and the Panthers will be depending on a sophomore heavy class to step up. Some of those sophomores include two-way starters Olivier and Zeb Falgout along with tight end Aivery Dejean cornerback Jaxson Wiggins.
"Chad (Olivier) and Cullen Bouton are our only two returning starters on the offensive line," Liuzza said. "We have three other guys there and a new tight end that we have to break in this year, but they've all been doing great so far in our preseason practices."
The Panthers will have a total of five sophomores starting on offense and four starting on defense, so they’ll need those guys to grow up quickly if they want to take a step forward in Liuzza’s second season on the job.
"Defense has been a tough thing for us to get going over Delcambre these past few years," Liuzza said. "Last year we did make some strides, we gave up the least amount of average points that we've given up for awhile here at Delcambre, and we made some big strides, so the key is going to be keep moving that number down and doing that on a consistent basis."
HOW WE SEE IT
While the Panthers are a young team who will likely go through their share of growing pains, they have some promising players on both sides of the ball.
They’ll have the senior leadership of Moneaux at quarterback to lead the offense along with a strong senior running back duo. Olivier, who Liuzza believes could play Division I football, leads a promising sophomore class that will be asked a lot of this season, especially on defense.
It will likely be tough for the Panthers to climb into the playoffs this season, as they're still lacking depth with only 33 players on the roster, but they could surprise people if their young crop matures quickly.
FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH
Kaleb Moneaux
QB 5-10 185 Sr
Moneaux returns as the Panthers quarterback and is a senior leader who will be leaned on heavily with a young supporting cast. He has a strong arm and will be expected to be in command of the offense.
Chad Olivier
OT 6-2 270 Soph
Oliver is by far the biggest player on the Panthers and is imposing presence whenever he takes the field. He started as a freshman last season and will be expected to go both ways this season as a starter on the defensive line as well.
Jamian Guy
RB 5-10 185 Sr
Guy will take over as the Panthers lead rusher and is expected to carry the load this season as a senior with Nunez out of the picture. He's a speedster who will also be an anchor on the edge at defensive end.
Hayden Fredrick
WR 6-2 195 Sr
Frederick has a big frame and will be leaned on as one of Moneaux’s go-to weapons. He'll also be a key piece along the defensive line as the other defense end opposite Guy.
Noah Broussard
FB 5-7 180 Sr
Broussard will complement Guy as the bruiser in the Panthers’ run heavy attack. He’s a physical runner who’s hard to bring down.
Head Coach: Artie Liuzza
Record: 22-19 overall, 3-7 at Delcambre
Base Offense: Wing T
Base Defense: Multiple
COACHSPEAK
The Panthers brought in a couple of new coaches from Abbeville in Damien Broussard and Brad Armentor in Liuzza's second season at Delcambre. Overall a similar coaching staff to last season, as the base schemes remain the same on both sides of the ball.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 31 vs. Loreauville
These parish rivals have a long history of facing each other in district matchups, and while Loreauville walked came away victorious last season, the Panthers will host this time around.
2020 SCHEDULE
October
1 CENTERVILLE
8 Catholic-NI
16 FRANKLIN
23 Ascension Episcopal
30 LOREAUVILLE
November
6 Jeanerette
13 West St. Mary
20 HOUMA CHRISTIAN
2019 RESULTS
Lost Westminster 26-14
Beat GUEYDAN 26-6
Lost Centerville 41-13
Lost CATHOLIC-NI 63-0
Lost Franklin 38-7
Lost ASCENSION EPISCOPAL 49-20
Lost Loreauville 48-7
Beat JEANERETTE 56-16
Beat WEST ST. MARY 34-20
Lost Houma Chrisitan 34-28
LAST FIVE YEARS
2019: 3-7
2018: 3-7
2017: 0-9
2016: 1-10
2015: 2-9
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
OFFENSE
WR Hayden Fredrick 6-2 195 Sr.*
WR Noah Gary 5-10 170 Sr.
TE Aivery Dejean 6-0 185 Soph.
OT Chad Olivier 6-2 270 Soph.*
OG Cullen Bouton 5-9 170 Jr.*
C Caleb Romero 5-10 220 Soph.
RG Zeb Falgout 5-9 210 Soph.
RT Sean Romero 5-8 220 Sr.
QB Kalob Moneaux 5-10 185 Sr.*
RB Jamian Guy 5-10 185 Sr.*
FB Noah Broussard 5-7 180 Sr.*
DEFENSE
DE Jamian Guy 5-10 185 Sr.*
DE Hayden Fredrick 6-2 195 Sr.*
DL Noah Gary 5-10 170 Sr.
DL Chad Olivier 6-2 270 Soph.
DL Zeb Falgout 5-9 210 Soph.
LB Cullen Bouton 5-9 170 Jr.*
LB Rogan Saunier 5-7 160 Jr.*
CB Jaxon Wiggins 5-9 150 Soph.
CB Ashton Segura 5-6 160 Jr.
FS Parker LeBlanc 5-7 155 Soph.*
SS Miguel Hernandez 5-6 160 Jr.*
*- Denotes Returning Starter