The Carencro Golden Bears can throw the football.
They possess a big, strong quarterback with a good arm in Chantz Ceaser and are blessed with a pair of talented freshmen at wide receiver in Chantz Babineaux and Kendrick Bernard.
But what the Bears really like to do it run the football.
Both aspects of Carencro’s offense were in full display during Friday’s 40-30 road win over Lafayette High in a District 3-5A contest at Lafayette Christian.
“We’ve got some athletes and we’ve got a quarterback who can throw it, so we want to try to showcase some of the things he can do,” Courville said. “We’re throwing because we want to throw.”
Indeed, Ceaser threw for three touchdowns in the first half to build a 19-0 lead – long TD passes of 64 and 30 yards to Babineaux and a 7-yard strike to Bernard.
The Mighty Lions, however, countered with an 11-yard, highlight-film scoring scramble from quarterback Grayson Saunier and a 12-yard TD pass to Kevon’te Landry to trim Carencro’s lead to 19-15 by the half.
“I’ve been doing this over 35 years and every once in a while you come across one like that,” Courville said of Saunier. “I was able to coach a few of those, but this guy is a very special talent.
“He made us look foolish three plays in the first half, really silly. He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s going to be going places.”
That’s when Carencro really put the veer in gear. That meant it was time for Cashmire Batiste and Kennon Ryan to take over.
“Might as well just run it,” Batiste exclaimed. “I mean nobody can stop the veer, so I mean, why do something new when you just keep doing the same thing over and over again – killing them, killing them, killing them.
"They give up after a while, so you might as well just keep doing it over and over again. It ain’t going to stop. It’s never going to stop.”
The Bears opened up the second half with a 10-play, 80-yard drive, ending with a Ceaser 3-yard TD run for a 25-15 lead.
Batiste finished with 146 yards on 14 carries, while Ryan added 101 yards on 17 attempts.
“Find something new?” Batiste said. “We might do it. If not, we’re going back to the old ways and run veer. You might as well just keep running it down the throat and make them take it.”
Batiste also caught a 32-yard TD pass out of the backfield.
“I read that,” he added. “I knew No. 8 (Jon Michael Breaux), he wasn’t going to come out the box to guard me, because he knew he could get the sack on the quarterback. The linebacker is thinking he’s going to come out and cover me. So I’m reading it and I got as wide as I could on it, so the linebackers couldn’t pursue it.
“And the quarterback just hit me at the right time and I took it to the end zone.”
The drive that really had the Bears smiling, though, ended the game. After Saunier hit Landry for a 15-yard score to cut it to 40-30 with 9:51 left to play, Carencro embarked on a 20-play, 97-yard drive to run out the clock on a knee at the LHS 2.
“It doesn’t get better than that,” Batiste said. “That’s just a character drive. That’s what we call it. That’s Carencro football right there.”
It was actually the second extra long drive Ceaser led on the night, going 99 yards on eight plays for the Bears’ first score of the night.
“We have these things called character drives,” Ceaser said. “Every time Grayson scored, we had to have character drives just to respond to him and take them out of the game.”
Chantz finished the game 7-of-11 passing for 168 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing for 81 yards and two more scores.
“I love getting on the field with my teammates and big credit to the O-line tonight, having a good game," Ceaser said. “All the hard work we put it definitely got us in this situation. From here on out, if we keep working hard, we’ll be able to do something good.”
Babineaux had 106 yards receiving on three catches and two scores, and also completed a pass for 22 yards.
“He’s special,” Ceaser said of Babineaux. “He’s great, man. He just a true freshman. He’s just an athlete. He’s a good person to around, a good teammate. I love that dude, man.
“He runs good routes too … great athlete, great athlete.”
For the record, Saunier passed for 149 yards and two touchdowns and ran it for 116 yards and two more scores.
“The way that second quarter ended, they had gotten the momentum on their side a little bit and do what we do best,” Courville said. “Time of possession and playing Carencro football.”