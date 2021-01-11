In a season when several soccer programs have been affected by COVID-19, the North Vermilion Patriots boys soccer team has thrived.
The Patriots are 10-0-3 and ranked No. 4 in Division III in the LHSAA's unofficial power rankings, and they have built upon last season when they went to the quarterfinals for the first time.
The Patriots have played well on offense and defense and hope to advance further this year with an experienced unit that includes several returning starters.
“We’re off to a really good start,” Patriots coach Nick Gigliotti said. “It all starts with our defense keeping us in games. We’ve also got some of the best offensive players in the state that put us in position to win games.
“We’ve been on the rise as a program the last several years. The kids have bought into the system and believe in each other. We’ve got multiple kids with a lot of goals and a lot of clean sheets. We’re playing total soccer and are constantly involved and in the right mindset to defend and move forward.”
The Patriots’ top scorer this season is senior forward Dane Cessac with 18 goals.
“(Cessac) was an all-state forward last year and is every bit as good as last year,” Gigliotti said. “He’s been a captain since his junior year and is a leader on and off the field. He’s got an ability to score and has a game IQ above most players. Teams have marked him with one or two players, and he’s still able to score. He’s been monumental and is able to bring energy to the field, and the players feed off that.”
Patriots juniors Brenz Doucet and Lane Patin have scored double-digit goals. Meanwhile, the Eagles midfield is led by junior Anthony Gaspard.
“They take care of business," Gigliotti said of his top three scorers. Anthony (Gaspard) is our link between the front three and the defense. He doesn’t show up as much in the stat sheet, but he makes us really good in the midfield.”
The Patriots are led by goalkeeper Dante Boudreaux on defense, whose delivered seven clean sheets, along with Colin LeMaire and Alex Church in the back.
“(Boudreaux) has made some huge saves for us this season,” Gigliotti said. “Just being aware at all times. He’s stepped up to the plate and had a fantastic season. Colin and (Church) have really set the tone for our team and lead us by the way they defend and link up with our attack.”
By avoiding COVID-19 issues so far, it has allowed the Patriots to gel easier and get into a groove.
“We’ve been relatively fortunate (with COVID-19),” Gigliotti said. “It’s something we can get at any moment, but we’ve stressed to the players to stay in tight groups and avoid big social gatherings. We’re doing this for each other, and we have the mentality next man up, that’s really all we can do. We have to be prepared to handle this the best we can moving forward.
"We’ve been super fortunate, the school has done a good job with the A/B day schedule. It’s been a great plan to keep kids separated and allowed the team to blossom and consistently be on the field together.”
With their experience, the Eagles have the potential to go further in the playoffs if they continue this pace.
“We’re in decent position to make a run, but the X-factor will be COVID," Gigliotti said. "All we can do is worry about the team in front of us and play our style of soccer to win. This is definitely as good a chance as we’ve ever had. We have a lot of returning starters who have been through the grind and been in the playoffs consistently. If we play for each other, we’ll be set up for a deep run and will be ready for anyone whoever it might be."