ABBEVILLE - It was supposed to be a battle of two high-powered offenses but in the end, it was the Vermilion Catholic defense that stole the show in the Eagles 28-0 win over Loreauville Friday.
The Tigers got inside the VC 20 three times.
One time Loreauville got to the 7, and three times the Eagle defense forced a turnover on downs and held LHS scoreless for the first time since a 26-0 loss to West St. Mary in 2018 and ended the Tigers 21 game regular season win streak dating back to 2019.
"Our defense played complementary football to our offense," VC coach Broc Prejean said. "I'm incredibly proud of our guys.
"We saw some evolvement of our offense and honestly I'm running out of adjectives to describe how out defense and how they are playing right now."
Through three weeks of the season, the VC defense has posted two shutouts and allowed only 24 points to Ascension Episcopal last week.
"Our defense picked up our offense when we needed it and our offense gave the defense all the support it needed tonight," Prejean said.
The highlight of the night for the VC defense came on the opening possession of the second half.
Loreauville was down 21-0 at the break and took the second half kickoff and got down to the VC seven yard line with a first and goal situation.
Four tries, four stops and VC took the ball and went the distance for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
"That stand in the third quarter was big," Prejean said. "They were building momentum and if they had scored it could have been different. As long as there is green grass between our defense and the goalline they are not going to quit. That stand was impressive."
Also impressive was Vermilion Catholic's offense.
Sophomore quarterback Jonathon Dartez threw for one score and ran for a score and senior running back Travin Moore rushed for two touchdowns.
Dartez, known more for his running prowess, hit on 15 of 20 passes for 253 yards including a 52 yard strike to Jake Lege.
"Our passing game hit some some big passes tonight and our running game hit on some big runs," Prejean said as his Eagles moved to 3-0 on the season.
It all proved a little too much for Loreauville despite Evan Simon rushing for 151 yards on 23 carries.
"The inexperience they showed tonight I expected for a while," LHS coach Terry Martin said as his team fell to 2-1. "Our margin of errors was very, very small and we made a number of them.
"At the end of the day, this can only help us get better as a team. We didn't make the plays tonight. We had our chances to score, we just couldn't do it."