Seventh-seeded Teurlings Catholic overcame four turnovers to rally for an 18-14 win over No. 10 Parkview Baptist in the first round of the Division II playoffs, and coach Dane Charpentier gave much of the credit to his defensive line.
The unit helped limit the Eagles to 116 yards rushing and 110 yards passing, while Rebels quarterback Sammy LeBlanc threw for 213 yards.
"It was a hard-fought game," said Charpentier, whose squad travels to New Orleans to play No. 2 De La Salle in the Division II quarterfinals Friday.
"It wasn't pretty in a lot of ways. We made sure the kids knew that Parkview's quarterback (Roman Mula) was very dangerous running the football. We focused on controlling the line of scrimmage and being gap-sound."
The Rebels (7-4) held Mula to 47 rushing yards and yielded only 25 yards on four touches to touted recruit Chy Rivers.
"We preached to our kids to be more physical," Charpentier said. "Both teams played extremely physical. It was the best game our defensive line has played all year. They put forth an unbelievable effort.
"We're undersized at every position, but we've been able to create depth by rotating seven guys on the four-man front throughout the year. That way, we don't have to worry about them getting tired or worn down."
Teurlings tailback Larkin Spring totaled 116 yards on 30 touches and tight end Noah Fontenot caught 10 passes for 109 yards, including the deciding touchdown.
"Larkin is a tough kid," Charpentier said. "He was hobbled Friday night with an ankle injury that was pretty bad early this year. In Week 10, he injured his other ankle, so he's basically on two bad wheels and still was able to get the production to win the game.
"We wanted to get Noah the football in situations where the opportunity presented itself. When we got in certain formations, we felt like he had a mismatch. Late in the game, we kept going to the well with him, and he made play after play when it counted."
This season, Spring has rushed for 827 yards and nine touchdowns, while Fontenot has 41 receptions for 478 yards and eight TDs.
Charpentier was also pleased with LeBlanc, who shook off two interceptions before engineering the game-winning drive.
"Sammy had a poor start," Charpentier said. "In the past, he would have been affected by that. We tell them to just play the next play. Sammy threw two bad interceptions in the first half, but he didn't miss in the second half. I'm really proud of him from a mental standpoint."
Teurlings met De La Salle in the 2015 quarterfinals with the Rebels prevailing 36-14.
The Cavaliers are 8-2 with losses to Class 4A No. 1 Lakeshore and Division III No. 3 St. Charles Catholic in triple overtime. De La Salle also lost to Warren Easton 36-28 in the season opener, but the Eagles were forced to forfeit that game at the end of the regular season.
De La Salle, which had a bye last week, has three of the state's top junior prospects in tailback Montrell Johnson, offensive lineman John Martin and defensive end Ja'Marian Peterson.
As a sophomore, Johnson set a school record with 345 rushing yards versus Riverside Academy.
Spartans refocus
After routing sixth-seeded Slidell last week, No. 27 Comeaux gets a home playoff game this week against No. 11 Haughton.
"We're starting to come down to earth," said Comeaux coach Doug Dotson, whose team won its first playoff game in 10 years with the 42-14 road victory last week. "Haughton is a formidable opponent. They have three good receivers. One of them (Tristan Sweeney) got injured in Week 10. I don't think he'll play."
The Buccaneers (9-2) are led by quarterback Peyton Stovall, who is committed to play baseball at the University of Arkansas.
"He makes it go," Dotson said. "He's good. They have a wide receiver, (C.J.) McWilliams, who is not that big but he's quick.
"Their offense reminds me of a cross between what Barbe and Sam Houston runs. They have a big wide receiver, (6-foot-3, 200-pound Matthew Witten), and (Keyshawn) Davis is a very capable running back."
Through Week 9, Sweeney, McWilliams and Witten combined to catch 95 passes for 1,657 yards and 19 TDs, while Davis (5-7, 170, Sr.) had rushed for 525 yards on 118 carries.
Comeaux quarterback Tre' Harris has thrown for 1,217 yards and nine TDs. Tailback Eddie Flugence has rushed for 898 yards and 10 scores, and receiver Malik Nabers has 57 catches for 1,212 yards and 15 TDs.
"We're playing with a lot of confidence," Dotson said. "They say that you play like you practice and with this team, it's especially true. I can kind of judge how we're going to play based on Monday and Tuesday's practices, and we had a good day Monday.
"The kids know what's at stake. If we play well, we can play with anybody. Our best defense is our offense, and we held the ball for 37 of 48 minutes last week. Tyreke Boyd caused two fumbles on kickoffs, which was huge, and Tre' was a true field general."
Harris, a senior Louisiana Tech commitment, accounted for three touchdowns versus Slidell.
"Tre' did a good job of managing the game," Dotson said. "He was checking plays at the line of scrimmage. When he does that, I tell him that he can take over the ball game in more than one way."
Flugence was a workhorse, carrying 30 times for 137 yards and two scores.
"I can't say enough about Eddie," Dotson said. "He carried the load after Sharod (Kelly) went out early with an injury."
Comeaux (6-5) is the lowest seed still alive in brackets 3A-5A.
Tigers' Martin steps up
Last week, Class 4A No. 6 Breaux Bridge handled 27th-seeded South Terrebonne by a 35-12 margin despite being short-handed.
Star receiver Dartravien Girod missed most of the game after suffering an injury on a punt return, and tailback Jacob Landry was out with the flu.
"(Girod) got hurt on the first punt return," said Breaux Bridge coach Chad Pourciau, whose team hosts No. 11 Belle Chasse on Friday. "He's questionable and will be a game-time decision."
With two key playmakers sidelined, Pourciau got a boost from senior linebacker Tyrese Martin, who took snaps on each side of the ball.
"Tyrese had around 20 tackles," Pourciau said. "He had three or four carries and two went for touchdowns. He also had a kick return for a touchdown."
The Tigers (9-2) have more good news with defensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester, a Louisiana Tech commitment, probable for a return to the field after the senior missed a few weeks with an injury.
"He's been practicing," Pourciau said. "He's not 100%, but we're counting on him to play. We're going to use him on the offensive line, too. We've survived upfront, but we're banged up.
"Now that we're facing better competition as we get deeper into the playoffs, we need to have our best guys upfront."
Belle Chasse (9-2) erased an eight-point halftime deficit to eliminate No. 22 Huntington last week.
Their quarterback (Jordan Mariana) is a tough senior," Pourciau said. "He's not a big kid at 5-9, 180 pounds, but he's tough as nails. They're a physical team that likes to pound the ball out of a double-slot, two-back offense.
"(Mariana) is a tough individual. He's a savvy, tough competitor who looks like a winner and plays like a winner. They're very sound on defense with three big guys upfront. We need to eliminate the penalties and turnovers and get off the field on third down."