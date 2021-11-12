Lafayette Christian’s volleyball program has accomplished many feats, including winning district titles, qualifying for the state volleyball tournament and even finishing as the state runner-up.
However, the one thing that remains absent from the Knights’ trophy case is a state championship trophy.
The Knights have another opportunity to accomplish that feat again at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, after they swept Ascension Episcopal 25-20, 27-25 and 25-20 on Friday to advance to the Division IV finals. LCA will play the Notre Dame Pios in the finals after they defeated Dunham in four games.
“I knew we were going to be senior heavy with a lot of experience and leadership this year,” said Knights coach Bryan Barrett, who has led LCA to the state finals twice in the past three years. “I felt this year we had the possibility of going back to the finals if we played the way we were capable of playing.”
LCA, which improved to 29-10 overall, put their resilience on display in Game 2 against the Blue Gators as it overcame a 24-16 deficit to win 27-25 and take a 2-0 lead.
“Ascension didn’t play their best game,” Barrett said. “I thought we played really well defensively in the match, but that Game 2 was kind of what broke their back. It is hard to come back from something like that because now you’re also down 2-0.”
Barrett didn't have a preference on who he plays, but he knows the Lady Pios are more than a formidable foe. LCA is very familiar with the Lady Pios, who they compete against in district.
I remember asking my kids who they wanted to play out of Ascension Episcopal and Academy Sacred Heart-N.O. and they said ‘Ascension, because they beat us.’ So, there’s a part of me that wants to get a chance at some redemption against Notre Dame because they beat us.”
In three meetings this year, Notre Dame has beaten the Lady Knights twice led by Lily Morgan. Morgan recorded 36 kills in the Lady Pios' semifinals win over Dunham.
"We're district rivals," Lady Pios head coach Tara Young said. "It has been a big battle between us the last four years. It has been fun playing them. We took district this year, but that's not all we want. We're not settling for just that and we know they are hungry."
In the finals, the key to LCA winning the program’s first volleyball state title will be “minimizing errors.”
“We have to contain some of these errors,” Barrett said. “We tend to be very aggressive and that tends to result in a lot of hitting and serving errors. We error aggressively and it is going to be important for us to contain the chaos and make it work for us.”
For the Lady Pios, the key is continuing to do what got them this far when they take the floor against LCA.
"We don't need to be different," Young said. "We just need to stay true to how we have been and how we have approached matches all season."