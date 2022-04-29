The Northside Christian softball team advanced to Saturday's Division V state championship game in style.
No. 2 Northside Christian cruised past No. 3 St. Joseph’s- Plaucheville 8-1 in the semifinals Friday at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
“Throughout the game we made things happen — played some small ball and made timely hits,” Northside Christian coach Ryan Hanagriff said. “It took us a while to get our timing batting wise, but we just kept pushing.”
Northside Christian held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 5th inning but the Warriors scored four runs in this inning to take control.
“Hats off to St. Joseph’s pitcher (Madelyn Dupuis), she did a really good job keeping us off balance,” Hanagriff said. “So we just had to adjust to what she was throwing at us, play some small ball and just put it in play a little bit.”
Northside Christian favored bunting as part of the small ball strategy more as the game went along. Warriors left fielder Keli Helton ended up on second in that big fifth inning thanks to a well-placed bunt and a missed throw at first base.
Defensively, Northside Christian was a machine. Only allowing one run and converting a double play in the top of the seventh to inch them closer to victory.
Warriors pitcher Rory Thibodeaux placed pitches in spots where if they were hit it was an easy out for Northside Christian.
Northside Christian will be playing No. 1 Claiborne Christian at noon Saturday. Hanagriff said this will be the fourth matchup between the teams in a championship setting.
“They are well-coached, and they are a hard working club,” Hanagriff said. “We know it is going to be a tough battle with them. They are going to bring a good game and we will be prepared for it.”