SCOTT Sometimes that gut feeling really is the best route to take.
It certainly was for Acadiana High girls soccer coach Adam Bonin in Tuesday’s critical 1-0 victory over arch-rival Lafayette High at Bill Dotson Stadium.
With about seven minutes left in regulation and the score still tied at 0-0, it appeared Kennedi David was about to take the Lady Rams’ first corner kick of the game, as she typically does.
Instead, something told Bonin to mix things up. Instead, he directed southpaw Addison Aucoin to execute the corner kick.
“Without having our full gamut of players, I just decided to get another player in there (box) that I knew was a little more feisty than (Addison) Aucoin,” Bonin said. “So putting her (David) to get in there and Aucoin take the corner allowed Kennedi to get in there and cause some problems.
“At the time, I just thought it was the best move and it kind of worked out I guess.”
Did it ever.
Initially, Aucoin’s kick rattled around in the box, but there didn’t appear to be any direct shots on goal coming out of it.
Then it squirted out of the heavy traffic in the box to where David was waiting.
“It was just so overwhelming,” David explained. “They were all kicking everywhere. It just rolled out and I just shot it. It was crazy.
“I’ve never been there. No, I didn’t really know what to do. I was just praying that it would roll out and it did.”
When it did, David calmly lofted a shot into the right corner for the game’s only goal with 6:59 left to play.
“I thought I was going to be taking the corner kick, but he called me off,” David said. “It was shocking that I scored that, because I’m not usually in there in the box scoring.”
The win improved Acadiana to 14-5 overall and 4-0-1 in district play. If the Lady Rams beat or tie Sulphur on Monday, they will clinch the district championship.
David’s goal was even more clutch than the actual story of the play sounds. It was actually only Acadiana’s second shot on goal in the entire game. The first one came with 13:34 left in the first half. A potential second one was nullified by a penalty 14 minutes earlier in the second half.
Meanwhile, Lafayette High (now 12-8, 5-1) steadily peppered Acadiana goalkeeper Maya Castaneda throughout the contest with 16 shots on goal and numerous others that were close. The bulk of the game was played right in front of Castaneda.
“Maya Castaneda should be commended,” Bonin said. “She’s fantastic. She did not play goalkeeper at the beginning of the season. She probably still doesn’t want to play now, but she’s the ultimate team player. We wouldn’t be in this position without her.”
The Lady Lions got six shots off in the first half and 10 more in the second, requiring 10 saves from Castaneda without a goal.
“It’s frustrating to watch,” LHS coach John Carriere said. “I know the girls were frustrated. It seemed like the harder they tried, it seemed like we just kept kicking it to the goalkeeper over and over again. Hopefully, we’ll learn a lesson from this and keep this stride going into the playoffs.”
David’s goal was the only goal the Lady Lions allowed during the district season.
“The girls have been working this hard all season,” Carriere said. “We’ve really been linking things together. We’ve had a great district. We didn’t give up a goal except for tonight. It’s just a great group of gals and I’m just really pleased to be their coach.
“There’s not much more that I can say. I know it’s heartbreaking for them and it’s heartbreaking for me as well. They really put everything they had into it.”
For the Lady Rams, it was the kind of win that leaves you exhausted.
“It was very exciting,” David laughed. “It was very tiring. You just want to score and go home.”
As thrilling a win as it was, though, it was bittersweet because leading scorer Isabelle Smith didn’t finish the game with an injury. She’s Acadiana’s leading scorer with 25 goals and 15 assists on the season.
“We hope she’s back,” Bonin said. “If we don’t have Izzy, it’s going to be interesting.”