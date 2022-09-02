RAYNE Rayne senior running back Darian Chevalier would certainly welcome some relief in the ball-handling duties for his Wolves.
Head coach Kaine Guidry’s all for that idea as well.
Until the details are worked out, however, Chevalier is perfectly content carrying a huge load, exploding for 220 yards and three scores to power Rayne’s 39-0 home win over Beau Chene in Thursday’s season opener.
“I embrace it,” Chevalier said. “I take it as a challenge. It pushes me as a player and a person. It builds character really.
“So every chance I got to get a rest of the sideline, I stretched and hydrate - just the minor things, so I wouldn’t catch a cramp.
I know the coaches are counting on me to carry the ball.”
One thing that helped Chevalier in this one was the bizarre nature the game unfolded with the Wolves only getting two real drives in the first half. As a result, Chevalier carried it 21 times, in addition to catching a pass for 15 yards.
“It’s scary, especially with us having to use him a little bit on defense,” Guidry said.
Jason Senegal pitched in with five carries for 20 yards and a touchdown.
The staff is waiting on word on Joseph Emilien’s eligibility for the season, and sophomore transfer Juwan Daniel could provide some help as well.
“Jason Senegal is playing well, but he too is somebody that’s playing every snap on defense,” Guidry said. “We’ve got to try to get the fullbacks a little more involved in the running game. Maybe one more back can emerge.”
Another potential solution is the passing game behind junior quarterback Dylan Judice, who completed 8 of 11 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown Thursday.
“Dylan’s a gamer,” Guidry said. “This is year two for him as a starter. I feel really good about him, his poise. He understands the offense. He moves well inside the pocket and outside the pocket and he can throw it on the run. As long as he’s playing well, we’ve got a chance.”
Judice’s line would have been even better if not for a few catchable balls not hauled in.
Sophomore playmaker Kylin Wheeler responded with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown, and also added three carries for 60 yards and another score.
“He can score anytime he touches the ball,” Guidry said of Wheeler. “He’s our deep threat. It’s just timing and rust. He had a big drop here, but he answered. I made sure to get him the ball quickly to get his confidence back.
“He made some big plays when he had to. You could tell in the second half, ‘Coach, I’m ready. My bad.’”
Around all those big plays, the game was slowed by a combined 22 flags for 207 yards, including 13 by the Wolves for 112 yards. Also, players cramping resulted in numerous stoppages.
The Wolves also received a roughing the punter flag on fourth-and-43 and contacted a punt for a turnover.
“I guess going into an opener with as much youth as we have,” Guidry said. “Even some of the kids who do have experience are still young. So some of that stuff is to be expected. I never question how hard we play, but at times and in situations that you can’t afford to screw up, we do.
“So there was a lot of good to take from this, but there was also a lot of bad and things we need to correct.”
Defensively, Rayne limited Beau Chene to 135 total yards. The Gators were limited after starting quarterback Jhykai Sharp exited the game with an injury in the first quarter.
“I feel like there’s some things on the offensive side of the ball that we have to clean up, but overall, it was a good game,” Chevalier said. “A lot of guys got a lot of reps, so that’s good.”