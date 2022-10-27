ABBEVILLE - All year long, Vermilion Catholic's offense has done what it was expected to do, roll up yards and points as the Screaming Eagles have jumped out to an 8-0 record heading into Friday's District 8-A contest with long-time rival Central Catholic.
But the other side of the ball has been just as impressive during this run.
Through eight games, Vermilion Catholic's defense has posted six shutouts and has allowed a grand total of 30 points and only six in district play.
Along the way, the Eagles have had scoreless streaks of 13 and currently 11 quarters as they continue their march in the hopes of completing and undefeated season.
"Really, the only thing going for us is that we have a good group of guys that are learning how to play together," VC defensive coordinator Nate Wiggins said. "We have nine seniors starting for us which is obviously a huge benefit for us.
"The big thing is they have learned how to play, how to trust each other and that no one is out there trying to do someone else's job and they understand the defense now."
Wiggins is in his second year at the school and took over as defensive coordinator last year when two former assistant coaches moved on to head coaching jobs at other schools.
"But even with that, they have been in a similar system for three years and in some cases four years," Wiggins said. "The age and maturity, along with the fact that they just love to play the game, has made it fun.
"It's not like we plan to go shut out someone each week, we just go out, strap on the helmet and go to work."
And it's been a solid body of work for VC so far.
The Eagles have shut out Catholic-New Iberia, Loreauville, Erath, Highland Baptist, Jeanerette and Centerville. Covenant Christian scored six points on them and the only team that scored more was Ascension Episcopal which scored 24 points in three quarters and they VC shut them out in the fourth quarter to start the first scoreless streak of the year.
But the question is, how did VC's defense become so dominant?
Wiggins said that he's not really surprised that the Eagles have come on strong this year om that side of the ball. In fact, he kind of had an idea that this type of performance was possible.
"Many of them got a lot of playing time last year," the VC assistant coach said. "They were in different positions as filled in as we needed them but throughout the summer, I was able to see them jell together, led by nine seniors who just wanted to play.
The nine are defensive lineman Britt Bass; linebackers Travin Moore, Jake Lege, Rhett Taylor, Ashton Belaire, Louis Briggs, Jr. and defensive secondary players C.J. Briggs, Seth Reed and Rhett LeBlanc.
"They had the experience, they had the desire to play, we just had to put them in the right positions and we were able to do that during the summer," Wiggins said.
Even before the season started, Wiggins knew that he had the makings of something special on the defensive side of the ball.
He really knew it after halftime of the Ascension Episcopal game
"I knew that we had something special through the scrimmage, jamboree and the Catholic High game but Ascension came in and punched us in the mouth in that first half and I really after the defense at halftime," Wiggins said. "The way we came out in the second half of that game and really took it to them made me thing that we can load up and rock and roll with this group."
And it's been rocking and rolling since for the Eagles.
Now as the 7-1 Central Catholic Eagles come to town for what in effect is the district championship, Wiggins feels that his defensive squad is ready to keep going strong.
"This game might be for the top spot in the playoffs as well," Wiggins said. "We know this is a game where nothing matters, throw the records out the window, the big rivalry.
"The kids are super excited to play this game. Ever since Saturday morning, it's been, 'Can we play today?'
"It's one of those games where we know each other so well/ We don't really like each other too well. We both think that we're better than the other team. It's the game where we say let's put the ball down, let's ;et our pads talk and let the chips fall where they may."