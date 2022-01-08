CARENCRO As expected, the Teurlings Catholic Rebels rolled to the team crown at the Greg Lavergne Parish Duals Championship on Saturday at Carencro High.
But while coach Kent Masson was pleased with his varsity team’s title, it was the effort by his ‘B’ team that really had the state championship coach smiling.
“I was happy with the way we wrestled overall with the varsity, but I was really pleased with the freshman,” Masson said. “They competed and I think it shows that we have a really bright future with them.”
The Rebels’ ‘A’ team defeated Southside 56-16 in the finals to secure the championship. Among the Teurlings wrestlers to claim first-team All-Parish honors were Ashton Sonnier, Ethan Boudreaux, Brennan Boyer, Brandt Babineaux, Reid Bourgeois and Eric Levert, as well as Kole Hayes at 285.
But the wrestler that really impressed Masson was Owen deBoisblanc at 152 pounds, trailing only Avery Porche for top honors in that weight division.
“He lost one match, but he has been taking his wrestling to another level right now,” Masson said. “He’s building more and more confidence with each individual match that he wrestles. He’s small size-wise for 152 pounds.
“He’s short and stocky and he’s towered over by other wrestlers. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, but for him, he’s able to handle it pretty well.”
The other encouraging performance Saturday with the future in mind was turned in by Southside’s Sharks.
In just coach Michael Stelly’s third season in the program, the Sharks reached the parish duals finals for the first time.
“It’s a good stepping stone,” Stelly said. “We’re still far off from where we want to be, but it’s progress.
“I guess we’re right where expected to be. The first year, I thought I was going to have a lot better numbers. Then I realized that getting kids out for a sport like that in a new school is tough, because there’s no history behind it.”
The big moment during the weekend for Southside was defeating Comeaux in the head-to-head dual after falling to the Spartans in a dual match earlier this season.
“I honestly didn’t think we were going to be able to beat Comeaux,” Stelly said. “We were missing some, they were missing some. It was watered down for sure because of COVID.
“I think it was just a collective effort of them just getting tired of getting beat on. Sometimes they get frustrated with being mediocre. They’re kind of following the idea that they’re ready to be something more.”
The Sharks were carried by first-team performances from Landon Reaux and Wiley Boudreaux, as well as second-team performers Kael Reaux, Sedaka Robin, Ian Theriot, Will Miller, Kaiden Romain and Ethan Perron.
“His work ethic is awesome,” Stelly said of Boudreaux. “He’s one of those guys who kind of controls the room. He controls practice, controls the running. He’s the guy they emulate. ‘That’s who I want to work like, that’s who I want to be like.’”
Stelly also credited a busy holiday season for Saturday’s encouraging performance, competing in both the Trey Culotta in New Orleans and the Lone Survivor in Shreveport.
“We had a good eight or nine of those guys wrestled the whole Christmas break,” Stelly said. “I think it changed their mentality a little bit about what’s acceptable and what’s not acceptable.”
Greg Lavergne Parish Duals Results
TEAM LEADERS
1. Teurlings Catholic, 2. Southside, 3. Comeaux, 4. Carencro.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
106 – 1. Landon Reaux, Southside; 2. Brennan Romero, Teurlings
113 – 1. Ashton Sonnier, Teurlings; 2. Kael Reaux, Southside
120 – 1. Brennan Boyer, Teurlings; 2. Sedaka Robin, Southside
126 – 1. Wiley Boudreaux, Southside; 2. Coen Begnaud, Teurlings.
132 – 1. Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings; 2. Chris Milburn, Carencro.
138 – 1. Brandt Babineaux, Teurlings; 2. Seth Choate, Acadiana; (tie) Hyatt Parker, Comeaux; (tie) Talon Shipley, Comeaux.
145 – 1. Braden Hebert, Teurlings; 2. Ian Theriot, Southside.
152 – 1. Avery Porche, Comeaux; 2. Owen deBoisblanc, Teurlings
160 – 1. Max Bonner, Carencro; 2. Will Miller, Southside
170 – 1. Ledgerrick Collins, Carencro; (tie) Shannon Frey, Lafayette High; 2. Kaiden Romain, Southside.
182 – 1. Reid Bourgeois, Teurlings; 2. Nyan Charles, Lafayette High.
195 – 1. Eric Levert, Teurlings; 2. Pike Landry, Teurlings.
220 – 1. Quinn Collins, Carencro; 2. Joel Lanclos, Teurlings.
285 – 1. Kole Hayes, Teurlings; 2. Ethan Perron, Southside.