The Westminster Crusaders are on a mission to reach the Division V volleyball state finals for the first time in school history.
On Thursday, the Lady Crusaders took another step towards accomplishing that feat, rolling past Riverside 25-11, 25-15 and 25-11 in the state quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
“We are very locked in,” Crusaders head coach Keith Leon said. “We were here last year and Riverside was the first team we played during team camp. So, we knew what they had. We knew if we were confident and played our game, we would be alright.”
With the win, the Crusaders will face No. 3-seed Central Catholic of Morgan City (22-12) on Court 2 at 11:50 a.m. on Friday in the Division V semifinals at the Cajundome.
“We’re more relaxed this year,” Leon said. “Last year was more intense. If we make less mistakes and play our game, we’ll be fine.”
Westminster, who improved to 34-7 on the year, were exceptional all-around. Whether it was the powerful kills by Abigail Cunningham and Carlie Horton, blocks by Bethany Stoute and Anna Ware or digs in the backrow by libero Caroline Lalonde, the Crusaders were outstanding on all levels. Their ability to get to nearly every ball applied pressure on Riverside, forcing the Rebels into a plethora of hitting and serving errors.
“Abigail and Carlie really did a great job of putting the ball down,” Leon said. “Our libero doesn’t get a lot of credit because of what we have around her, but she is a great athlete. I’m very proud of all of them.”
Cunningham, a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns signee, finished with a match-high 19 kills, 20 digs and 1 ace, while Horton contributed with 9 kills and 1 ace. Stoute (5 blocks, 1 ace) and Ware (3 blocks, 29 assists) combined for 8 blocks, while Lalonde had a match-best 23 digs. Asa Horton also recorded 28 assists in the victory for the Crusaders.
The Rebels (20-17) were led by Camryn Loving, who had 6 kills and 9 digs, Kayden Ceaser (5 blocks) and Chloe St. Pierre ( assists) in the losing effort.