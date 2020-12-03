As Ascension Episcopal and Notre Dame prepare for their second-round playoff matchup Friday, both teams appear to have all hands on deck.
AES coach Matt Desormeaux and Notre Dame coach Lewis Cook both said their players have done a good job adhering to all coronavirus protocols and find themselves healthy.
“Everyone is ready to go,” Cook said. “We have been fortunate to get to this point, and we are saying our prayers that there’s more to come. We just want to keep the kids healthy and safe and give us a chance to keep playing.”
Desormeaux, like Cook, said his team has handled the adversity of the season about as well as he could have expected.
“Our guys always handle adversity and change well,” Desormeaux said. “They answered the call and have done all the things we asked them and it showed. We continued to get better and better as the season went on.”
The Blue Gators (7-0) enter Friday as full strength as they have been all year. Quarterback Cole Simon, who suffered an injury earlier in the year, missed two games. Desormeaux said Simon’s return two weeks ago against Jeanerette allowed him to knock off some of the rust.
“He played against Jeanerette and he had a little of an adjustment period,” Desormeaux said. “Toward the end of the first half, he was comfortable and started to get back to form. We like where he is right now, and we have a solid team top to bottom.”
With the game being played in Crowley, the feel of a normal Notre Dame home game will be different, with crowd attendance being limited. Cook said it will be difficult to tell some family members and students they won’t be allowed in.
“It’s hard to look at a student or parent and tell them we don't have any tickets,” Cook said. “It’s not hard for an old man like me to adjust, but for those kids, limiting the things they’re able to do, that’s all part of growing up. It’s not how we wanted this experience to come about, but now we just have to focus on the things that we can control.”
Other than a loss to three-time reigning state champion Lafayette Christian, Cook's Pioneers (8-1) have been in total control this season. Quarterback Parker Seilhan is among the area's top dual-threat quarterbacks with 862 yards passing and 10 touchdowns along with 361 yards rushing and seven more TDs.
Running back Dom Thibodeaux (112 carries for 591 yards, 11 TDs) is the top rushing threat, while Luke Yuhasz (22-498, seven TDs) has emerged as a big-play wide receiver.
Desormeaux said he knows the history of what Notre Dame and Cook mean to high school football in Acadiana, but he said he isn’t sure the program’s mystique will have much effect on his players Friday.
“Our guys know who Notre Dame is, of course, but I don't know how much they know about their history,” he said. “We have only been in 2A for four years and we have never played them in football.
“We go into every week believing we can win. We plan to win every game and we know it’s not going to be easy, but we believe we can win and knock off the big guys.”
For the record, the Pioneers' football tradition features six state championships and seven state runner-up finishes. All but three of those came in the past two decades under Cook.
Like the Pios, AES sports a dual-threat quarterback in Simon, as well as several big-play receivers led by Austin Mills with five touchdowns.
Neither team has played in a close game all season. Notre Dame's closest margin of victory this year was 46-26 over Teurlings and the Pios lost 42-21 to LCA.
Meanwhile, the Blue Gators' only game within three touchdowns was a 28-14 win over Catholic High of New Iberia on Oct. 16.
The winner will meet the Dunham-St. Charles Catholic winner in the Division III state semifinals.