LEBEAU — Before the tipoff of Thursday's Class 1A girls quarterfinal game, Logansport coach Crystal Childress talked about her strategy versus top-ranked North Central.
"Shut down No. 3," said Childress, referring to North Central point guard Frandreka Keller.
The No. 9 Tigers were able to neutralize Keller in the early going, holding the senior scoreless in the first quarter and to four points by halftime.
In the third quarter, however, Keller erupted for eight points as the Lady Hurricanes rallied from a seven-point deficit to prevail 75-60.
North Central (21-7) will face No. 4 Merryville (25-5) in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. March 5 at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
In the first half on Thursday, though, Logansport (16-10) stunned the Lady Canes.
Olivia McCollister, the Tigers' center, scored 10 points in the first quarter and had 16 by halftime for the visitors, who took a 32-27 lead at intermission.
McCollister then scored the first points of the second half to give the Tigers their biggest lead at 34-27.
Unfazed, the Lady Hurricanes responded with a 27-8 run that resulted in a 54-42 lead entering the fourth quarter.
"I told the girls that this is what you expect in the quarterfinals," said North Central coach Vanessa Taylor. "It was an awesome game. We came out nervous and were losing assignments.
"Once we were able to settle down, our man-to-man defense was awesome. It wasn't too good all year, but it was awesome tonight."
During the pivotal third quarter, Keller and sophomore Ya'Jaia Goudeau consistently beat the Tigers down the floor to score in transition.
"We saw that they were tired," Taylor said of Logansport, which lacked the depth of the Lady Canes.
"I had to tell Ya'Jaia to take the ball and score. We don't have to wait for Fran. I'm happy for our team. I've been to the state tournament a couple of times, but we haven't been in two years. Now we're back."
Goudeau had 15 points, Katelyn Harrison added 13, Diamond Nevills scored 12 and Derynesha Tezeno contributed 11 for the Lady Canes.
"Derynesha Tezeno is our defensive person," Taylor said. "She might average two points a game. She showed up tonight, and she's a senior. She did well."
Three of Tezeno's four field goals were 3-pointers.
"I'm just proud of my team," Tezeno said. "We kept each other motivated and pushed through."
At halftime, Keller gave a motivational speech that apparently struck a chord with her teammates.
"At halftime, we went in and I had a talk with our team," Keller said. "I told them that we had it, that we could do it. We had to stay together as a team to do it, so everybody came together and got it done.
"We knew they weren't a fast-paced team like us. We had to realize that we had to run on them to get them out of the game."
In 2017, their most recent appearance at the state tournament, North Central finished as the runner-up to Gueydan.
In each of the last two years, the Lady Canes were eliminated by Jonesboro-Hodge, which has moved up to Class 2A.
Merryville knocked off the Lady Canes in the 2016 semifinals, which sets the stage for an intriguing rematch next week.
"I'm ready to win the title," Keller said.