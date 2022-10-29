BREAUX BRIDGE Coach Jimmy Zachery Jr. is taking the Opelousas High football program to places the Tigers haven't been in a long time.
Last year, the Tigers hosted their first playoff game since 2004.
On Friday, the Tigers clinched their first district title since 1994 with a 45-0 win at Breaux Bridge.
It was the eighth straight win for Opelousas, which sits at No. 1 in the LHSAA Division II playoff ratiings with one regular season game remaining against Beau Chene (1-8, 0-3 District 5-4A).
"We wanted to put this one away so we could be outright district champs," Zachery said. "That was one of our preseason goals - to win the district championship - and then we'll try to go for state.
"We wanted to solidify things in our district first, and we did that tonight."
The Tigers (8-1, 3-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 51 yards on 12 consecutive running plays for their first score. On fourth-and-goal, sophomore quarterback Zach Malveaux punched it in on a three-yard keeper.
Malveaux finished with three rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion while also passing for a second-half score to Mekhi Jones
"He has matured right in front of our eyes," Zachery said. "Malveaux told me coming into this year that he is going to be the guy, that this is going to be his team."
Trailing 6-0, Breaux Bridge drove to the Tigers 22-yard line before losing yardage and ultimately turning the ball over on downs.
On the next play, De'Shaun Ford carried 64 yards off-tackle for a 12-0 Opelousas lead with 6:43 remaining in the first half.
Breaux Bridge fumbled the ball away 53 seconds later, and Ford's 42-yard run set up a one-yard Malveaux sneak.
Ford finished with 16 carries for a season-high 247 yards with two TDs. The junior also ran for a two-point conversion, and Zay Amos rushed for another TD.
"We knew we could ground and pound," Zachery said. "Ford is kind of getting his legs underneath him. He's our workhorse.
"When you have a weapon like that, you don't really have to pass the ball because he can go 70 yards at any time. Defenses can't load the box because we have guys on the outside, and we have a quarterback who can sling the ball."
Amos, a sophomore, has led the team in rushing at times. The two tailbacks give Zachery a productive one-two punch along with Malveaux's dual-threat capabilities.
"With running backs, you give it to the hot hand," Zachery said. "It's a constant competitive battle where we split reps with both of them. Whoever has the hot hand, we just let them go with it."
Malveaux said his team has been working towards a district title for three years
"Ever since we came to the school as eighth-graders, we wanted to win the district," he said. "It feels good because we're making history for the school and putting the city on our backs."
Breaux Bridge quarterback Kelby Hypolite, who had led his team to back-to-back wins, was sidelined after the junior suffered a dislocated shoulder in the first quarter.
Coach Zach Lochard was upbeat about Hypolite's status for next week's game against Livonia (3-5, 1-2).
"He was able to go to a local clinic and then return here," Lochard said. "Hopefully it's nothing too serious.
"Kelby is more than a quarterback for us. He can do anything. He can play almost any position on the field and is a spectacular athlete."