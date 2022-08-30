When you have a successful football program, it can be difficult to find opponents.
That's what is happening at Ascension Episcopal, which is 54-15 over the past five years.
Last year, the Class 2A Blue Gators challenged Class 5A Lafayette High in the season opener. This year, the Blue Gators kick off the season at home against Class 4A Plaquemine with nondistrict games against Class 3A Patterson and 4A Breaux Bridge on the horizon.
"We don't have any easy games, even in our district," said Blue Gators coach Stephen Hearen, whose team also faces Vermilion Catholic and West St. John in non-league games.
"Plaquemine is athletic. Their quarterback will run inside and outside in their spread offense. They have three really good running backs with the potential for explosive plays. One thing we talked about this week is that we have to be able to make tackles."
The Blue Gators defense is led by Hunter Fontenot, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior linebacker who is ranked as the No. 48 player in Louisiana by 247Sports. Other defensive standouts include tackle Evan Dupuis (6-1, 260, Sr.), linebacker Cole Colligan (6-4, 220, Sr.), cornerback Connor Edmond and strong safety Blake Sylvester
"Fontenot had a great summer," Hearen said. "He's a tone-setter who is able to take on blocks with his physicality and is a pleasure to coach."
Senior quarterback Cade Dardar ran for a touchdown and passed for another in the Blue Gators' 14-7 jamboree win over Westminster-Opelousas last week. Blaise Blancher and Sylvester will share carries at running back, while Dardar's top receiving targets are Colligan and Austin Mills.
Changes at Church Point
When Church Point travels to Eunice on Friday, the Bears will line up in the shotgun instead of their trademark Wing-T offense.
"We will be in the shotgun 100% of the time," Bears coach J.C. Arceneaux said. "It's all Wing-T principles though. The advantage is that we'll be able to have way more quarterback running plays."
Junior Jaden Reese (6-0, 235, Jr.) moves from running back to quarterback for the Bears, who averaged 40 points per game en route to a 13-1 record last year. As a sophomore, Reece averaged 11.1 yards per carry and rushed for nine scores.
Senior backs Tylon Citizen (149-1,422, 24 TDs) and Jalen Reese (107-774, 11 TDs) led the team in rushing last year.
"Citizen hasn't missed a beat," Arceneaux said. "We have a bunch of experience in the backfield, and they understand what's expected."
Eunice, which lost 35-0 to Church Point last year, didn't get to play its jamboree game against North Vermilion last week because of severe weather. That puts the Bobcats behind the 8-ball, coach Andre Vige said.
"It's a huge disadvantage," he said. "We needed that game time to evaluate players. We still have three position battles to settle."
All-state linebacker Hayden Darbonne (6-0, 220, Sr.), a four-star starter, will lead the charge against the Church Point ground attack.
"He's going to have to be everywhere," Vige said of Darbonne, one of three returning starters at linebacker along with Jesten Calloway and Lathan Kennedy.
"He missed the Church Point game last year. He's a playmaker. Our defense will try to play assignment football. We'll need to understand their blocking schemes and be able to bring down their backs with one guy."
Pirates riding Campisi
Kaplan travels to North Vermilion in a battle of Wing-T offenses Friday. When the Pirates have the ball, coach Cory Brodie is expected to frequently call the number of senior fullback Caden Campisi.
Campisi, who logged 22 carries in last week's 20-14 jamboree loss to Church Point, ran the football more than 40 times in Kaplan's 20-14 win over North Vermilion last year.
"He's the hardest worker on the team," Brodie said of Campisi. "He wants the ball late in the game, and we want to give him the ball. It's an easy decision because he's never fumbled in a regular-season game."
Campisi does the bulk of his running behind offensive linemen Raef Painter (6-1, 220, Sr.) and Ethyn Vigneaux (5-7, 260, Sr.), who have helped establish a new mindset at Kaplan.
"The kids have come out with a different swagger this year," Brodie said. "We have a lot of younger guys who are excited and definitely love the game."
North Vermilion not only had its jamboree canceled last week, the Patriots have also been forced to hold most of their practices in the gym because of the massive amount of recent rainfall.
"It's not fun," Patriots coach Brett Blakey said of practicing in the gym. "We jokingly call the gym our 'indoor facility'.
"We weren't able to get our feet wet with the jamboree, and it's been a while since we were put in game situations."