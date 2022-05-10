Notre Dame will face a familiar opponent when the No. 3 Pioneers travel to LaPlace to challenge No. 2 St. Charles Catholic in the Division III semifinals Thursday.
The Pioneers beat the Comets 7-2 in the state title game last year in Sulphur.
Notre Dame has surged in recent weeks, winning 13 of its last 14 games and allowing a total of three runs in fourth playoff wins.
"For us, it always starts with pitching," Pios coach Chris Stevens said. "Tyler Corzine is the guy who has been doing a lot of damage."
Corzine, who is averaging more than one strikeout per inning and has a 1.87 ERA, does his damage by handcuffing opposing hitters.
In Notre Dame's 15-0 quarterfinals win over No. 6 Ascension Episcopal, Corzine pitched a complete-game three-hitter.
"At different times, three pitchers have each been our ace during the season," said Stevens, referring to Evan LeBlanc, Caleb Comeaux and Corzine.
"Corzine has probably been the most consistent from start to finish. He throws a lot of strikes and doesn't hurt himself with walks."
LeBlanc, a junior righty, started last week's 6-3 Game 2 win over Ascension Episcopal.
Senior southpaw Caleb Comeaux was the starter in several key regular season wins over opponents such as Teurlings Catholic, Iota and St. Thomas More.
Closer Matt Bernard (0.75 ERA, 3 saves) pitched the final 2/3 of an inning in Game 2 vs. Ascension Episcopal.
"Matt is throwing really well," Stevens said. "Pitching and defense are our strengths. We run the bases pretty well, and we're getting hotter and swinging the bat better lately."
Alex Stevens (.447, 9 doubles, 2 HR, 40 RBIs), Karson Broussard (.368, .517 OBP), Tripp Nixon (.342, 10 doubles, 4 triples, HR), and Luke Hoffpauir (.320, 22 RBIs) are top offensive threats.
Shortstop Aidan Mouton, who hits leadoff, and second baseman Austin Doucet have been sharp in the field for the Pioneers.
"We try to create offensive pressure whatever way we can do it," Stevens said. "We just need to pitch, play defense and get a couple of timely hits."
St. Charles Catholic (26-9) swept No. 7 Newman 10-0 and 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
"They've played a tremendous schedule," Stevens said of the Comets. "They're a lot like our kids in that they're good, hard-nosed players."
NC Warriors visit No. 1 seed
Just like Notre Dame, Northside Christian is only one step away from playing for another baseball state championship.
The two Crowley programs won recent titles with Northside Christian prevailing in Division V in 2020, and the Pioneers winning Division III last season.
The No. 5 seeded Warriors (16-14) travel to West Monroe to challenge No. 1 Claiborne Christian in the Division V semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
In a 6-0 quarterfinals win at No. 4 Family Community last week, right-handed pitcher Jagger Thibodeaux continued to stifle opponents as the senior (7-2, 2.45 ERA) has done all season.
"Jagger is a fighter," Warriors coach Tony Duhon said. "When I visit him at the mound during a game, he'll tell me, 'You're not taking me out, coach.'
"He doesn't like being pulled for a reliever."
Duhon said Thibodeaux isn't overpowering, but he's a "four-pitch pitcher who hits his spots so well."
The Warriors don't have an ace pitcher, but they have a '1-A and a 1-B' in Thibodeaux and Hudson Suiter, a senior with a sidearm delivery keeps opposing right-handed batters from digging in at the plate.
"Hudson is tough on right-handed hitters with his arm slot," said Duhon, who also has a closer in the bullpen in senior Jacob Mendez.
"Mendez will come in (from center field) and pitch his heart out for you," added Duhon, who has a young team with only one other senior in left fielder Jonathan Taylor.
Those four seniors are also big offensive contributors for the Warriors, who have three players batting over .500, three more near the .450 threshold with everyone else above .380.
"Last year, we couldn't score more than two runs in some games," Duhon said. "This year, the bottom of the lineup has won several games for us."
The Northside Christian/Claiborne Christian winner will face the Country Day Academy-Grace Christian winner at 2p.m. Saturday for the state title in Hammond.