Lafayette Parish schools will continue to allow students to participate in extracurricular activities, despite a recommendation by the Louisiana Department of Health to suspend extracurricular activities due to the increase of COVID-19 Omicron variant cases.

“Right now, we are in school at 100 percent attendance without a mask mandate,” Southside High principal Catherine Cassidy said. “Attending school exposes students more so than participating in a basketball game even though it is a contact sport. I trust the district’s decision.”

Instead of opting to suspend extracurricular activities, which includes is not limited to athletics, cheerleading, band, robotics and speech, both Lafayette Parish School System as well as the Diocese of Lafayette elected to implement more protocols.

LPSS will limit crowd attendance for events, require tickets to be purchased online or via an app to prevent cash exchange and it has been suggested that boys’ and girls’ teams travel separately to allow for social distancing on buses.

“It is important for the psyche of the students that they are involved in extracurricular activities right now,” Cassidy said. “We have put protocols in place to make it safer for the students. I’m glad the district has made this decision.”

The Diocese’s updated protocols states individuals who had close contact with an infected person may not participate in any extracurricular or cocurricular activities with a higher risk of spreading the virus. That includes sports teams, P.E. classes, music instruction and/or field trips. Individuals also cannot take part in any activity that cannot maintain a 6-foot physical distancing until 10 days from contact. After 10 days, students and staff members in quarantine may resume all activities provided by the school. All school activities, including field trips and overnight travel, can be held if current CDC and LDH guidelines are followed, according to the Diocese.

“I encourage kids and my coaches to wear masks,” Teurlings Catholic principal Mike Boyer said. “I have asked my coaches to talk to their athletes about wearing mask in classrooms. You can’t get into the area of vaccination because that is a personal choice.”

On Dec. 30, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine sent a memo to member schools and other groups involved with LHSAA sports, stating the LHSAA will allow local education systems to make their own decisions on the status of their sports seasons.

“It speaks well to letting educational agencies make the decision,” Boyer said. “I like that it has been put into the local school boards or educational agencies hands.”

If a school system opts to suspend its high school sports based on advice from local health officials, any games missed will be listed as canceled, no power points will be awarded, and no games can be rescheduled or added before Jan. 29.

In addition, if a local school system chooses to suspend its sports program because of the omicron variant, that suspension will remain in place until the governor, or the Louisiana Department of Health recommends that sports/extracurricular activities can resume.

However, teams that continue to play, but are forced to miss games because of COVID-related issues, will forfeit those games in accordance with the guidelines used this fall for football and volleyball.

“I like the fact that we are kind of putting our toe in the water a little bit rather than just making a knee-jerk reaction,” Cassidy said. “The effort the district is making is warranted, because the kids would much rather play with a limited capacity than to not play at all.”

Boyer said the school had their version of a Sadie Hawkins dance on the calendar for late January that is no longer on the schedule “at this time.”

“It’s another one of those spikes,” Boyer said of the rise in cases. “In 2020, it was all new. There weren’t any vaccinations, and it was easy to be compromised. We are in a better place today than we were then.”