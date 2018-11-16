Catholic High of New Iberia junior quarterback Trey Amos is a difference-maker.
Amos rushed for three touchdowns and kept drives alive with his feet as No. 6 CHSNI defeated No. 3 Dunham 35-7 in a Division III quarterfinal playoff game Friday night at Dunham.
Amos scored on runs of 2, 11 and 30 yards and rushed 31 times for 185 yards for the 11-1 Panthers. Trey Henry added a 12-yard TD run and finished with 121 yards on 18 carries. CHSNI had a 25-9 advantage in first downs.
“Their quarterback (Amos) was tough to handle,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner said. “He was tough to tackle one on one. They converted so many third-down plays where it looked like we had them. They just made more plays than we did, and they protected the football.”
Dunham’s Derek Stingley caught an 87-yard touchdown pass from Reed Godbery with 4:01 remaining in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7. The Panthers drove 65 yards in nine plays to take the lead for good on an 11-yard scoring run by Amos on a sweep left play with 42 seconds remaining.
The Panthers added three scores in the fourth quarter in a three-minute span to put the game away. Defending Division III champion CHSNI travels to No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day next week for a semifinal game.
“We had one bad football play tonight on the Stingley touchdown,” CHSNI coach Brent Indest said. “This was the best defensive performance I’ve been associated with in 28 years. Dunham is a high-scoring team. That was phenomenal to hold them down like that.”
CHSNI out-rushed Dunham 347-51. Godbery powered the Dunham offense with 212 passing yards and completed 13 of 18 passes. Stingley had four catches for 105 yards and Kobe Semien had three catches for 81 yards. Dunham finished 9-1 and won back-to-back district titles for the first time in school history.
Dunham was 0 for 4 on fourth down. On one of them, Stingley was stopped short late in the third quarter. That set up a 12-play, 83-yard scoring drive. Henry’s 12-yard run put the visitors up 21-0 with 7:04 remaining.
Dunham’s next series ended with a botched handoff and fumble recovered by Armon LeBlanc. New Iberia drove 34 yards in five plays with Zoe Cormier scoring on a 6-yard run.
The ensuing sky kickoff was recovered by the Panthers near the Dunham sideline. Weiner said the kick looked like it was going out of bounds, but took a weird bounce and stayed inbounds. Amos scored two plays later on a 30-yard run with 4:26 remaining.
Dunham’s last series ended when Godbery was stopped short on a run.
Treylan Mouton rushed eight times for 19 yards for the Tigers.
“I thought our defense played really well in the first half,” Weiner said. “Offensively we got bogged down some. This group of kids worked hard all year. Our 16 seniors will be missed. Derek Stingley made a huge impact on our program and is a generational-type player.”
Indest said his kicker did a good job of keeping the ball away from Stingley, a 5 star recruit and LSU football commitment.
“We sure as heck weren’t going to kick it to Stingley,” Indest said. “Our kicker (Nick Boutte) executed that sky kick very well, and that was a key recovery in the fourth quarter.”
Boutte missed a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter.