OPELOUSAS – It’s been a long time coming.
It’s never been for lack of talent in Opelousas. But, for the first time since 1994 the Opelousas Tigers are on the fast track towards a district championship after their 21-16 win over the Cecilia Bulldogs on Friday night.
In his third season at the helm, head coach Jimmy Zachery has taken his young Tigers to new heights.
Some might think they’re too young to know better. Maybe they shouldn’t be winning this soon, especially after starting 14 freshmen last season.
No matter, Opelousas is where it is and it’s in no small part without the tutelage of Zachery.
“Those kids came in knowing they could win,” Zachery said of his sophomore-heavy team. “Ever since little league programs, they’ve won championships at every level. All they’re doing now is proving people wrong once again.”
Opelousas had been riding high on offense lately, scoring over 40 points each of the past three weeks and continued that trend in the first half behind sophomore quarterback Zach Malveaux, who accounted for two of the Tigers’ three first-half touchdowns on their way to a 21-9 halftime lead.
Malveaux’s 13-yard touchdown run and sophomore running back Da’Shaun Ford’s 78-yard effort put Opelousas up 14-0 before Cecilia woke up.
When the Bulldogs (6-2, 1-1) did pressure Opelousas it did so with trickery and big plays.
A botched punt snap by the Tigers gave Cecilia a safety to close the gap to 14-2.
That’s when Cecilia broke out its bag of tricks.
A backwards pass to running back Ridge Collins then got tricky, when he connected with Isaiah Champagne on a 23-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 14-9.
Malveaux then connected with Mekhi Jones on a 31-yard touchdown pass to complete Opelousas’ scoring.
A hook-and-ladder connection gave Collins a 66-yard touchdown run that cut the gap to 21-16.
But Opelousas’ biggest play came on the defensive end.
On a 4th-and-10 with the game on the line, Cecilia called the number of one of its horses.
But the swing pass to Collins was met by sophomore cornerback Landon Hammond for a 3-yard gain, icing the game and putting Opelousas in the driver’s seat towards a district crown.