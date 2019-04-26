The shock didn’t wear off immediately like her coach would have liked. A year after the second-seeded Hannan softball squad fell to St. Charles in the Division II semifinals, the Hawks’ starting pitcher Alex Clesi had given up a two-out solo homer over the left-center wall in the top of the first.
Clesi knew the five seniors from a year ago who never got another chance, and her coach Becky Lambert could tell the pressure weighed on her hurler the next several batters.
“She was frustrated with herself, and I could tell she didn’t let it go,” Lambert said. “But I told her ‘Look, no one’s ever won a game with zero runs. Relax, get back into it. It’s a long game.’ And she did.”
With 11 strikeouts to just six hits and a walk, Clesi led the No. 2 Hawks’ charge in a 6-3 semifinal victory over No. 6 St. Thomas More Friday, a battle between two schools familiar with the atmosphere of Frasch Park but hadn’t won state titles in at least five years.
The junior pitcher struggled, at times, with the top of the Cougars’ lineup, giving up all six of her hits to St. Thomas More’s first four batters – including 2-for-3 outings from Meredith Perry and Paityn Desormeaux, who gave her team it’s first lead with the solo bomb.
And though Desormeaux, her team's starting pitcher, gave up just two more hits than her team connected on, the Cougars committed too many errors to keep the Hawks off the scoreboard. After a leadoff walk in the bottom of the first, Hannan junior Gentry Spinks knocked a fly ball to right that was dropped, allowing Alexis Dale to score. With Spinks on second, Amelia Mares flew out to right the next batter, but with Spinks tagging up to third, the throw from right went wide, allowing another run to cross.
“We played this team earlier in the season (an 8-5 win) and knew what to expect, so I told our girls ‘Find your pitch and stay really aggressive on strikes and put a lot of pressure on their defense’,” Lambert said. “I felt like if we could do that, force the issue and maybe force some mistakes, and I feel like we did that.”
Up 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Hannan found its stride at the plate, with a pair of hits from Sarah Dulfour and Kristen Wegener to lead off the frame and score Dulfour. Two batters later, Rylie Bankston connected on a line drive, scoring Wegener for a 5-2 lead. After a sacrifice bunt for the second out of the inning, Dale sprinted out an infield hit, with an error on the late throw allowing Bankston to score.
Dale and Bankston led the charge at the plate, both finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run each.
The victory sets up a rematch with top-seeded Parkview Baptist, the two-time defending state champs, in the Division II title game on Saturday at 11 a.m. The pair met midway through the regular season, with the Hawks falling 6-5, though neither team threw it’s ace.
With that in mind combined with the solid bats her girls displayed throughout her lineup Friday, Lambert said she feels great headed into her team’s first title game appearance since 2013.
“I think we stack up well with them,” she said. “If we can put the ball in play and get the bat on the ball, I think we have a real good shot.”